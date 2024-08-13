MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Tuesday, August 13, 2024

He’s also one of these pitchers with wide gaps between their ERA and underlying metrics. His 2.72 ERA is fantastic, one of the league’s best, but his 3.95 xERA is in the 53rd percentile. That’s slightly above average. Every other ERA predictor feels the same: 3.45 FIP, 3.93 xFIP, and 4.05 SIERA. My favorite pitcher stat, SIERA, is the low man on Lugo, and I see why.

He’s allowing harder contact than the average pitcher this season, and his ground-ball rate isn’t good enough to hedge that. His 21% strikeout rate is in the 38th percentile, below the league average. He does an excellent job filling the zone, but his 98 Stuff+ tells me it’s not that nasty. By watching him, his stuff is not good enough to hold down a 2.72 ERA.

Especially against the Twins. I spoke about it in yesterday’s article; they are the number two offense against righties at home this season and are top five among every vital metric over the last few weeks.

Lugo has faced this Twins offense twice already, and credit to Lugo, he’s been fantastic from a results standpoint. His first start of the year was a six inning shutout against them. His next start was a six inning, one run performance. However, what I know about the Twins is that when they are hot, you ride the hot streak. They weren’t swinging the bat like they are now. For example, Brady Singer threw a seven inning shutout against the Twins earlier in the year, and look what happened to him yesterday.

Lugo has racked up 67 PA against this Twins’ current roster, and the contact quality doesn’t match the results. While he’s only allowed one run, Twins bats have a .360 xwOBA, a .485 xSLG, and a .291 xBA. I don’t think Lugo gets destroyed like Singer, but six innings of three-run ball is the range I think he’ll be in.

Zebby Mathews is an unknown, as he’ll be making his first career start. I’m very intrigued with Mathews, as he’s the minor league leader in K-BB.