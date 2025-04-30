Brendan Donovan Continues To Prove He’s Criminally Underrated

You know your uncle who casually follows the local team? Or your brother who learns players’ names through franchise mode on MLB The Show? Ask them what they know about Brendan Donovan. Maybe they know the name, but not much else.

Even fans who can tell you Donovan is a lefty bat who’s played well for a few seasons in St. Louis do not fully grasp just how good of a player he actually is. Well, 2025 might finally be the year that fans take notice of what Donovan is doing on the field and the value he brings to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Through his first 400 games as a major leaguer, Donovan has accumulated 10 bWAR while playing six different defensive positions; pitcher, catcher, and center field are the only ones he hasn’t occupied. No matter where the Cardinals need him, Donovan steps up and provides the team with a valuable chess piece to plug in on off days and in case of injuries.

We all have an appreciation for a good utility guy, but Donovan is much more.