The Minnesota Twins are off to perhaps the most disappointing start in MLB this season. After opening the season as the betting favorites to win the AL Central, the Twins find themselves 7-15 to start the year. We are almost a month into the season and the Twins are on the verge of letting the division slip away.

While it is still quite early, the AL Central is starting to look like a three horse race. The Tigers are tied for the best record in the American League. The Guardians are right there as well, only half a game behind the Tigers. The Royals are struggling but still look like they could hang around in the division. They are five games back of the Tigers.

Are the Twins going to find themselves in the mix or are they going to be down with the White Sox? This team is incredibly talented, but as of right now they are showing no signs of life.

There are two questions that need to be answered. The first is can the Twins compete in the AL Central? The second, is will the Twins compete in the AL Central? Here is a look into the Twins slow start and hopefully answers to those questions.