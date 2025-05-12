3 Cardinals Who Need to Heat Up Soon If They Want to Contend

But are the Cardinals ready to take the leap all the way up into contention? Prior to their current eight-game winning streak, they had spent a majority of April under .500, bottoming out at five games under multiple times.

There’s also the rest of the division to consider. The Cubs currently lead the way and have the third-best run differential in the NL (+50). The reigning champion Brewers may be a healthy starting rotation away from going on a run themselves.

If the Cardinals do think they’re ready to get back to competing, they’ll need some better performances from some of the more important players on their roster. Here are three who could really stand to take some steps forward.

1. OF Jordan Walker

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 24: St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker (18) bats in the second inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 24, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a solid 2023 debut season for the Cardinals, Jordan Walker took a step in the wrong direction in 2024. As other St Louis youngsters got to show they could help lead the team into the future, he spend more time in the minors than the majors.

Walker went from a .276/.342/.445 slash line in 117 games two years ago to .201/.253/.366 in just 51 games last season. His strikeout rate, walk rate, and home run rate all got worse as well.

The hope was that Walker was suffering through the dreaded sophomore slump and that he would shake things off for 2025. Instead, things have somehow gotten even worse.