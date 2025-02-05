St. Louis Cardinals Top 15 Prospects

Offense

A similar set up from both sides of the plate, Bernal starts slightly more open from the left side with his weight stacked on his back side some. His left-handed swing is more fluid and explosive, posting stronger exit velocities but similar contact rates.

Bernal features a pretty flat swing, helping him hit fastballs well, especially at the top of the zone, though it could be a hinderance to his game power while creating some challenges against secondaries. His 86% contact rate against fastballs drops by more than 30% against secondaries, making it more difficult to envision an average hitter. He posts above average exit velocities, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.3 MPH in 2024. He offers more impact from the left side, elevating more naturally along with more bat speed.

If Bernal can generate a bit more loft, he has the ability to reach towards 20 home runs, but it would also help his offensive outlook if his right-handed swing could close the gap further on his left side.

Defense/Speed

The defense has progressed nicely for Bernal as a pro, now looking like an average blocker and above average run stopper. Bernal’s strong arm helped him gun down 35% of attempted base stealers in 2024 and his receiving is close to big league average.

Outlook

Bernal’s glove and average power potential give him a chance to be a regular at the position with a good shot of at least landing as a back up. He has climbed relatively quickly and will only be 21 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, where he will start the year at Double-A. With time on his side, there’s hope that Bernal can advance a bit further bat to ball wise–especially from the right-side–which would surely elevate his outlook, but for now, he projects as a second-division regular.

11. Chen-Wei Lin – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’8″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $500K, 2023 (STL) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP Splitter COMMAND FV 60/60 45/50 50/60 40/45 40/50 45

Lin is a towering right-hander who was signed out of Taiwan, but had plenty of exposure stateside after playing in both the Northwoods League and the MLB Draft League. Lin stands at 6-foot-8, but works down the mound well, releasing from a sub-six foot height while getting above average extension. His fastball averaged 96 MPH in 2024, but lacks the life to be anything more than a plus heater at this point.

The best secondary pitch for Lin is his changeup, averaging 18 inches of horizontal break in the upper 80s. It has the ingredients to be a plus pitch if he can locate it more consistently. Opponents barely hit over .100 against it in 2024, but the strike rate sat around 56%. His cutterish slider looks like it can be a solid third offering and he started to command it much better in the second half of the season at Low-A.

It’s a little bit of a jerky delivery, with a slight cross-fire that can make it difficult to consistently locate east to west. Lin lands his fastball consistently, which helped him keep his walk rate at 8%, but as Lin is forced to cut down his 60% fastball usage, the walks could creep up. With more consistency with his secondaries in 2025, Lin could be the arm with the most helium in the Cardinals system.

12. Yairo Padilla – SS – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $760K – 2024 (STL) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 50/60 20/40 70/70 50/60 45

A switch-hitting speedster who has the chops to be an impact defender at shortstop, Padilla is a work in progress offensively, but projects well. He has plenty of room to add strength in order to improve upon his bottom-of-the-scale power at this point and has a great feel for the strike zone with some natural loft to his swing.

Padilla ran a chase rate of just 15% at the DSL in 2024 while punching out only 17.5% of the time. He is far more advanced from the left side of the plate at this point. At shortstop, Padilla’s plus arm stands out, as does his range. Like many young infielders with natural ability, Padilla can tend to sit back on balls a bit too much, but as he gets more reps defensively, he has what it takes to be a plus glove.

13. Brian Holiday – RHP – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (80), 2024 (STL) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 55/55 40/45 35/40 55/60 40+

A strike-throwing right-hander with a quality slider, Holiday fits the high-floor pitchability mold that the Cardinals often like to target in the draft. His fastball averaged just 92 MPH in his draft year, but he generates above average carry from his below average release height and locates well, helping it play up. His slider is his best pitch, with short break in the low 80s. The short action paired with Holiday’s superb command of it makes the pitch effective to both lefties and righties.

His curveball and changeup both lag behind with the former looking like it has the best chance to become a reliable third offering. With his current stuff, Holiday projects as a depth arm, but the Cardinals have enjoyed some success in recent years squeezing a little bit more out of those types.

14. Darlin Saladin – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 160 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (STL) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Slider Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 50/50 40/40 40/50 55/55 40+

A wiry right-hander who fills up the zone, Saladin enjoyed an impressive age 21 season where he pitched to a 2.71 ERA in 123 innings between Low-A and High-A. Saladin’s stuff may not be eye-popping, but he has a solid pitch mix across the board with a solid feel to pitch. His fastball averaged just 92.5 MPH in 2024, but generates 17 inches of induced vertical break from his 5.6 foot release height.

His slider is his most reliable secondary offering, picking up more weak contact than whiffs, but still registering enough swing and miss to be an average offering. His changeup flashes average with good whiff numbers within the zone, but it has the tendency to get firm on him and stay up for hitters. With the curveball as a distant fourth option, it will be important for Saladin to find a more consistent feel for his changeup and potentially pick up a tick on the heater to handle a leap to the upper levels and beyond.

15. Royel Strop – OF – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $1.4M – 2024 (STL) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 N/A 35/55 60/60 40/50 40+

The son of MLB reliever Pedro Strop, Royel signed with the Cardinals in the 2024 IFA cycle out of the Dominican Republic. Looks have been quite limited given the fact that he has just signed, so the tool grades should be taken with a grain of salt as they are mostly based on video and second-hand looks. He moves naturally in the box with advanced control of his body and a swing that looks like it could facilitate above average power as he fills out.

His athleticism is evident when he hits, varying his leg kick when he is more rushed, but still maintaining balance. He’s a plus runner who should get a shot to stick in centerfield, but is viewed by scouts as a candidate to move to a corner as he fills out. The bloodlines and makeup only help Strop’s case with high expectations around his 2025 pro debut.

Other Names to Consider

Ian Bedell – RHP – (Triple-A): The former Missouri Tiger was the Cardinals’ fourth round selection in the COVID-shortened 2020 Draft — the same draft that saw St. Louis pluck Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn. Bedell started just five games in the SEC prior to being selected, but has started 41 games across his three full seasons of professional baseball. Despite seeing his ERA jump from 2.44 in High-A in 2023 to a 4.85 mark between Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, Bedell maintained his steady three-pitch mix with plus command until he got to the ABS-aided International League. While 2024 fell short of expectations, Bedell is one of the many upper minors arms with back-end starter upside in this organization.

Ryan Campos – C – (Low-A): The Cardinals selected Campos in the fourth round of this past summer’s draft after he slashed .364/.461/.610 with just an 8.8% K-Rate at Arizona State. Campos hit the ground running in Low-A after the draft, hitting .319 and walking as much as he struck out in 106 plate appearances. The 22-year-old is not a physical specimen by any stretch at 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, but his feel for the strike zone and the barrel make him a safe depth catcher at the very least.

Luis Gastelum – RHP – (Low-A): Gastelum didn’t sign until he was 21 years old during the 2023 IFA period, but the right-hander has hit the ground running thanks in large part because of one of the best changeups in Minor League Baseball. Gastelum threw to a 2.65 ERA in 51.0 IP this past season primarily in Palm Beach, K’ing 73 and walking just 11 hitters. The 23-year-old works off of a low 90s heater with a changeup that not only cuts 10 MPH of velocity, but also drops and fades arm-side most similarly to Devin Williams and Craig Yoho. Despite his other offerings lagging behind, Gastelum can ride the changeup to the big leagues.

Gordon Graceffo – RHP – (MLB): Graceffo rode a 1.54 ERA in his draft year at Villanova to a fifth round selection by St. Louis in 2021, and punched out 37 hitters in 26.0 IP in his first taste of pro ball that same year. After he logged a 2.97 ERA in 139.1 IP in his first full professional season, many were penciling Graceffo in as a top 100 prospect. Unfortunately, Graceffo has stalled out a bit with Triple-A Memphis over the past two seasons, logging a 4.88 ERA and fewer than 8.0 K/9 in 216.0 IP at the highest level of Minor League Baseball. His stuff is good-not-great across the board, but he’s at his best when he’s commanding each pitch at will. Execution is of the utmost importance for Graceffo when he gets his next shot at big league innings.

Cesar Prieto – INF – (Triple-A): Acquired at the 2023 Trade Deadline in the Jack Flaherty deal, Prieto has tapped into more power while maintaining his bat-to-ball prowess in the upper minors over the past several seasons. The native of Cienfuegos, Cuba (the same city that produced both Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada), Prieto handles both second and third base without issue and could plug in at short in a pinch. The Cardinals’ infield depth is a strong suit, but Prieto could be a serviceable bench bat as soon as Opening Day 2025.

Max Rajcic – RHP – (Double-A): The former UCLA Bruin was St. Louis’ sixth round selection in the 2022 Draft, and he burst onto the scene in 2023 with a 2.48 ERA between both Single-A levels in 123.1 IP. Rajcic hit his snag with Springfield this past season, logging a 4.33 ERA in 131.0 IP and seeing the BAA climb from .217 the year prior to .260. Still, his heater can creep into the mid 90s and complements it with a big bending curveball and plus changeup. Much like Bedell, Rajcic is a high-probability back-end starting pitcher.

Sem Robberse – RHP – (Triple-A): Originally signed out of the Netherlands in 2019, Robberse was acquired as part of the Jordan Hicks return at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Robberse has stayed fairly consistent over his four full seasons of professional baseball, throwing to a 3.96 ERA and posting a .239 BAA in over 420 innings. However, the Dutchman has not progressed in terms of quality of stuff, still sitting in the low 90s with his fastball and relying on pristine execution to carve through opposing lineups. The durability and pitch mix says back-end starter, but his margin for error is razor thin.

Rainiel Rodriguez – C – (Complex): Among players with 180 or more plate appearances in the 2024 minor league season, Rodriguez’s 186 wRC+ ranked second only to the Dodgers’ Emil Morales. The newly-turned 18-year-old slashed .345/.462/.683 with an eye-popping 12 doubled and 10 home runs in 41 games. A $300,000 IFA signing in April of 2024, Rodriguez has burst onto the scene in a way few bats do. He may eventually move off the catching position, but he could be a scouting gem for the Cardinals’ front office.

Zack Showalter – RHP – (Low-A): Showalter has been exceptional across his first two seasons of professional baseball, both as a starter and reliever. The second piece in the Jack Flaherty deal, the newly-turned 21-year-old has thrown to a 2.47 ERA with 101 K’s and a .215 BAA in 65.2 IP. The 11th round pick in 2022 served as a full-time reliever in 2024 in Low-A, and used a borderline “invisiball” fastball at a nearly 80% clip that stifled everyone at the lower levels. He’ll need a secondary offering to catch up as he climbs through the minor leagues, but he could “ride” the ride of his heater to Busch Stadium pretty quickly.