St. Louis Cardinals Top 15 Prospects
Starting pitching the upper minors headlines the crop of the next men up for the St. Louis Cardinals as they enter a quasi rebuild.
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a precarious situation entering the 2025 season. With current lead executive John Mozeliak set to pass the baton to former Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom at season’s end, there’s been an added emphasis of bolstering St. Louis’ minor league infrastructure.
While that may spell pessimism at the Major League level and mean that more veteran pieces could be on the move, the farm system should see a boost from one of the premier talent identifiers in Major League Baseball taking the steering wheel. Already with pitching prowess in the upper levels and young bats starting to make their way into the big league lineup, the Cardinals seem to be trending in a positive direction.
1. JJ Wetherholt – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10”, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (7), 2024 (STL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|55
Wetherholt entered the 2024 season as one of the favorites to go first overall in the draft before a hamstring injury sidelined him for a large chunk of the season. He impressed enough in his return to action to rekindle to 1-1 fire, but to the Cardinals chagrin, he slipped to them.
Offense
Starting open and upright, Wetherholt gets into his lower half with a big, rhythmic leg kick that he controls well as an impressive athlete. His path is conducive to elevating with consistency, entering the zone early and staying through it, but his elite bat speed and barrel accuracy also allows him to post plus contact rates while creating leverage to all fields.
He has handled lefties well, with an OPS well north of 1.000 against same-handed pitchers since the start of 2023. His plus plate discipline and ability to recognize spin resulted in as many walks as strikeouts in his collegiate career, solidifying his archetype of a modern leadoff hitter. While sample size was smaller due to the missed time, Wetherholt enjoyed one of the larger leaps in 90th percentile exit velocity among draft prospects in 2024.
Defense/Speed
He’s a twitchy athlete and above average runner who can create some havoc on the base paths when healthy. The plan heading into Wetherholt’s junior season was for him to play a full season at shortstop in an effort to prove to scouts that he could fend off a move to second base. The aforementioned hamstring injury limited him to just 27 games there, where his footwork and actions looked better, though his arm still appears short for the position.
He has a knack for getting the ball out quick, which could hedge the lack of arm strength. It’s probably more likely than not that he moves off of the six, but he has earned a longer look and still has a shot to be an average defender there. If he moves to second base, he’d project as a plus defender there.
Outlook
Plus hit, at least average power and plus plate discipline make Wetherholt a high floor hitter who can climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. The hope is that the recurrent hamstring issue is behind Wetherholt, especially as he takes on a full professional workload at shortstop. Offensively, provides a high floor with still plenty to dream on. If it all works out, Wetherholt should be a high OBP table-setter who can run into 20+ homers and plenty of doubles.
2. Quinn Mathews – LHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (122), 2023 (STL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|60/60
|45/45
|55/60
|55
A completely different pitcher stuff wise than the guy who threw 156 pitches for Stanford in the Super Regionals, Mathews has seen his fastball jump by three ticks while the quality of his secondaries followed suit.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, Matthews boasts three above average offerings or better rounded out by a curveball that he will mix in to steal strikes. The fastball now sits 94-95 MPH, touching 97 MPH with good carry from a below average release height, helping it play up in the zone and set up his pair of plus secondary offerings.
His changeup has been his best pitch since his collegiate days, and now with even more velocity separation, it has been a devastating pitch to right handers. Averaging 12 inches of horizontal movement and more than 13 MPH of separation from his fastball, it’s no surprise that righties are barely hitting over .100 against the pitch in his professional career.
The slider has blossomed into a plus pitch, now being thrown in the mid 80s with sharp, cutterish action that he will sometimes manipulate to have more sweep as well. He has plus command of the pitch, landing it for a strike more than 70% of the time while picking up strong chase and whiff numbers.
His 76-78 MPH curveball is a great taste-breaker that he will mix in more to left-handed hitters. It’s a solid fourth offering.
Outlook
Mathews he still has the pitchability that made him a successful pitcher at Stanford, but now with potentially two plus pitches and a quality fastball. He has posted one of the best strikeout-to-walk rates in Minor League Baseball since being drafted and has an arsenal that can keep both lefties and righties at bay. Mathews is a high floor arm with middle-rotation upside.
3. Tink Hence – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (63), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|55/60
|50/55
|40/50
|55
An electric athlete with elite arm speed, Hence possesses big time stuff, dominating Double-A hitters in his age 21 season. The challenge for Hence has been building up a starter’s workload after another season of battling ailments in 2024.
Arsenal
Hence’s stuff can be extremely tough for hitters when he is on and enjoyed as much success as ever commanding his entire four pitch arsenal in 2024. His fastball velocity varied as he dealt with shoulder and chest issues, but when he is right, his fastball sits in the mid 90s with good vertical life.
His most used secondary offering is a mid 80s gyro slider that darts under barrels. While it has the shape to be effective to hitters of both handedness, Hence throws it much more frequently to righties.
Lefties will see more of the changeup and curveball, with the former generating gaudy whiff numbers within the zone in the low 80s. While he will mix in a few too many non-competitive pitches, Hence’s overall feel for the changeup improved significantly in 2024, looking like a plus pitch that tunnels really well off of his fastball.
His curveball features sharp 12-6 break in the low 80s, picking up plenty of whiff below the zone. He started to land it for a strike much more frequently as the 2024 season progressed, posting a 68% strike rate over his final 15 appearances.
Outlook
With the potential for three plus pitches and a quality fourth, there’s no doubting the stuff that Hence possesses. His slender frame and high-effort delivery makes it even more difficult to overlook his injury history, especially considering how cautious the Cardinals have already been with him in his four seasons. With both a considerable amount of upside and reliever risk, 2025 will be a telling season as to whether Hence can push closer to his borderline No. 2 upside or begins to eye a move to the bullpen where he could be dominant in high leverage.
4. Thomas Saggese – INF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (145), 2020 (TEX) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|40/40
|50/50
|50/50
|45/50
|50
A good feel to hit with the ability to drive the ball in the air consistently, Saggese hit at every stop before meeting his match in Triple-A as a 22-year-old. Despite nothing quite jumping off of the page, he has mostly average or better tools across the board and gets the most out of them with his feel for the game.
Offense
Starting upright, Saggese gets into a big leg kick and rhythmic hand load, but has little trouble timing things up. He has quick hands and a great feel for the barrel, helping him get to pitches in different locations and turn around velocity.
He is an aggressive hitter, running a chase rate north of 30% in his Minor League career, but was able to hedge that with his contact ability through the lower levels. Triple-A arms exploited his aggressiveness much more successfully in 2024, especially with elevated fastballs and sliders away.
His 90th percentile exit velocity of 103 MPH is roughly average, but Saggese was able to launch 26 home runs during his 2023 campaign and 21 more in 2024 in large part to his ability to drive the ball in the air consistently (37% ground ball rate).
Saggese has performed well against all pitch types historically and even with the struggles to lay off of spin in 2024, he still produced a .740 OPS against such pitches. It was actually the four seamers at the top and on the inner half where his iffy swing decisions impacted his production more significantly. After teeing off on four seamers in 2023, he produced well below average numbers against them in Triple-A.
There’s potential for a above average hit and at least average power for Saggese, but he has the characteristics of a hitter who will always outperform his peripherals, though he’ll need to slash the chase rate.
Defense/Speed
Average range and an average arm allow Saggese to play a passable third base and second base, but he sometimes struggles to make throws from different angles. The Cardinals gave Saggese a lot of run at shortstop during the 2024 season where he looked passable thanks in large part to his good hands and decent actions. He would project as an above average defender at second base, though his defensive value may come from his comfort roving around the infield. An average runner, Saggese is an opportunistic base stealer who can nab 10-15 bags per season.
Outlook
Even without a plus tool, Saggese has a balanced game across the board with enough offensive ability to be an everyday infielder. His plus makeup and feel for the game have played a big part in his ability to climb through the minor leagues quickly, reaching Triple-A at just 21 years old. Saggese could develop into a 20-ish home run threat who can play every infield spot or a solid everyday second baseman if he can shore up the approach.
5. Cooper Hjerpe – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (22), 2022 (STL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|CHANGEUP
|Slider
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|55/55
|55/55
|45/50
|40/45
|50
A funky lefty who picks up more whiffs and weak contact than his stuff would suggest, Hjerpe is a high probability MLB arm. Injuries have held him back as a pro, as have some newfound command inconsistencies, but he has consistently made professional hitters uncomfortable when on the mound.
Arsenal
Hjerpe’s delivery is extremely unorthodox, creating difficult angles for hitters and uncomfortable at-bats. He is long and lanky, but releases the ball from an angle hitters almost never see.
He stays closed for a long time, with his back facing a right-handed hitter almost until the moment his arm starts coming forward, making the ball hard to pick up and helping it get on hitters more quickly. Hjerpe’s arm will reach far out towards first base, helping the horizontal break of his pitches play up while creating a nightmarish angle for lefties.
Hjerpe’s fastball sits 90-92 MPH, averaging more than 16 inches of horizontal break. It gets on righties particularly with how late they see the ball and the perceived run and ride from his 4.2 foot release height. Righties and lefties combined for a batting average of just .150 against Hjerpe’s fastball with an in-zone whiff rate of nearly 40%.
Working off of the fastball is an above average changeup that is extremely difficult for hitters to differentiate from the fastball. Sitting 79-82 MPH, Hjerpe will exclusively throw it to right-handed hitters, averaging more than 18 inches of horizontal movement, giving it screwball action. It should be a comfortably above average pitch as Hjerpe finds a bit more consistency with his feel to locate it.
His preferred weapon to left-handed hitters is a sweepy slider in the uppers 70s. Flirting with 20 inches of horizontal break at times, it can be difficult for Hjerpe to consistently land it for a strike. It’s less of an issue against same-handed hitters as they will expand the zone more frequently against it, but when Hjerpe is on, he will freeze righties through the back door and get lefties to bail out as the pitch seemingly starts in the other batter’s box. The lower velocity of the pitch does limit the chase/whiff potential some, making it more likely to be an above average pitch at best at the highest level.
The southpaw upped his usage of an 85-88 MPH cutter, giving him four speeds and a pitch that has enough life to generate whiff in the top half of the zone. The pitch is effective to hitters of both sides of the plate, but stifles same-handed hitters a bit more.
Outlook
The Cardinals snagged Hjerpe in the first round of the 2022 draft over some higher upside arms with the idea that the polished lefty could be fast tracked to St. Louis. His elbow procedure threw a bit of a wrench in that plan in 2023 as Hjerpe as only able to toss 41 regular season innings before returning for a handful of frames in the Arizona Fall League.
Hjerpe got right back on track in 2024 handling High-A with ease aside from the uncharacteristic command inconsistencies. After a rough first start, Hjerpe really settled into Double-A, tossing 12 consecutive scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts and just four walks before going down with another elbow issue in early July. There’s no doubting Hjerpe has the stuff to be a big league starter, but health concerns have unfortunately become a theme for the southpaw.
His unique arm angle and stuff would make him an effective reliever as well, capable of missing enough bats to pitch at leverage, but the Cardinals are hoping Hjerpe can put the elbow issues behind him in 2025 and bolster his workload.
6. Jimmy Crooks – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 4th Round (127), 2022 (STL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/55
|45/50
|30/30
|50/55
|50
Crooks is a well-rounded catcher who took a big step forward offensively at Double-A in 2024. He is a grinder behind the dish who pitchers love working with.
Hitting
Starting very open with his front foot on the outer-edge of the batter’s box and his hands cast out in front of him. He utilizes a big leg kick to close himself off while pulling his hands back to his slot. He manages the moving parts well, starting his load early and repeating his mechanics well. There’s some concern that big league secondaries could take him out of his rhythm and timing, especially as a hitter who likes to make contact further out front than the average hitter.
Crooks has little issue being on time for the heater, hitting .340 with an OPS north of .900 against fastballs in 2024. That figure climbs to nearly 1.000 against 93+ MPH with a contact rate north of 80%. While he was productive against secondaries overall, Crooks’ contact rates drop significantly. Against non-fastballs in 2024, Crooks made contact with just 59% of pitches, but hedges that by hammering hangers and running a chase rate of just 23%.
After struggling mightily against southpaws in 2023, Crooks was far improved in that regard in 2024, seeing his OPS jump by more than 200 points to nearly .800. While the top end exit velocities don’t jump off of the page, Crooks average exit velocity of 90.5 MPH is comfortably above average, as is his 44% Hard Hit rate. Crooks tends to spray fastballs all over the field with more tendency to pull softer stuff given his out front contact point. He likely projects for average power, but could have room for a bit more. The hit tool may be fringy, but he hedges that with a strong ability to recognize spin and improvements left on left.
Defense/Speed
It’s difficult to poke a hole in Crooks defensive game, grading out as an above average receiver while throwing out a third of attempted base stealers in 2024. His blocking has steadily improved since his draft year at Oklahoma, but may be the one area where he is not clearly and comfortably above average. Crooks earns high marks for how he works with the Cardinals arms.
Outlook
Average offensive ability and above average defense give Crooks the ingredients to be a primary catcher at the MLB level. With swing and miss expected to creep into his game more in the big leagues, there will be added importance for him to tap into his at least average power potential and draw walks. Between his strike stealing and run stopping skills, Crooks has the floor of a back up catcher with how much he hits likely determining whether he is a primary catcher or high-end second option.
7. Chase Davis – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21), 2023 (STL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/50
|45/55
|50/50
|50/50
|45+
Strong underlying data and a sweet swing reminiscent of Carlos Gonzalez, Davis played himself into the first round after a huge season at Arizona but required more than 100 games to play his way out of Low-A. He made up for lost time by mashing through High-A in the second half of 2024 and earning a promotion to Double-A in the final weeks of the season.
Offense
Starting open with his hands right behind his head, Davis gets into a big gathering leg kick, much like Carlos Gonzalez, with a smooth swing geared for pull side power. He made major strides in the bat-to-ball department his Junior season thanks to an improved approach and more consistency with his pre-swing moves. He was challenged to maintain those improvements in his first taste of pro ball as higher quality secondary stuff seemed to get him out of balance.
Those struggles spilled into the first few months of 2024, before things clicked for Davis in June. Over his final 77 games, he posted an OPS right around .900 against secondaries while trimming his strikeout rate by roughly 7%. Davis’ raw power is comfortably above average, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.6 MPH in 2024, but his tendency to sell out to the pull side, resulting in rollovers on pitches on the outer half and challenges against changeups.
It’s likely to be a power-over-hit profile, but Davis posts respectable contact rates with a decent ability to recognize spin. Davis has the raw pop to hit around 25 homers if he can continue to iron things out in the box and clean up his path.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Davis can be a bit quicker than that once he is underway, aiding his closing speed in the outfield more than his ability on the base paths. Though he played nearly all of his games at the University of Arizona in left field, the Cardinals have given Davis the majority of his looks in centerfield, where he has come along nicely. His jumps can be a little tardy, but have improved and his routes are efficient with the closing speed to give him ample range. Davis projects best in a corner, where his plus arm would play well, but he looks like he can hold it down up the middle if needed.
Outlook
Davis’ monstrous Junior year and strong underlying data made him a popular prospect heading into the draft, with some evaluators seeing him as a top 15 pick. He fell just outside at No. 21, earning the full slot value of $3.6 million. Much like his collegiate career, the results have been somewhat turbulent as a pro, with the positive stretches reinforcing his most bullish supporters while the inconsistency validates those who are more skeptical.
It will be a huge 2025 season for Davis at the Double-A level as he works to build on his strong finish to 2024 and what the Cardinals are hoping was a breakthrough. His improved defensive ability helps round out his profile, but Davis is still going to need to tap into above average game power to be a big league regular.
8. Tekoah Roby – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (86), 2020 (TEX) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|Slider
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|45/45
|40/50
|40/50
|45+
Acquired alongside Thomas Saggese in exchange for Jordan Montgomery at the 2023 deadline, Roby’s fastball and curveball can be a problem for hitters, but inconsistent secondary command and injuries have held him back some.
Arsenal
Utilizing a four pitch mix, Roby leans heavily on his above average fastball that can flash plus when he is healthy. It sits 94-96 MPH with relatively standard shape, which can result in it getting hit harder when in the bottom half of the zone, but it can flash decent life when elevated.
Roby’s strikeout pitch is his big curveball in the low 80s with sharp 11-5 break that dives off of the table. The action and depth of the plus pitch make it an effective weapon against both lefties and righties who tend to swing right over it, often chasing in the dirt.
His feel for his gyro slider has improved to the point that it flashes average, but he has the tendency to leave it elevated in a location where hitters can capitalize. From a shape perspective, Roby’s changeup has flashed average as well and has the potential to be a better pitch than his slider, but he landed it for a strike just 49% of the time between 2023 and 2024.
Outlook
Roby has dealt with a litany of injuries since debuting in 2021, pitching just 223 1/3 innings over those four seasons. When healthy, Roby has flashed middle-rotation talent, but his missed time has resulted in his feel for his secondaries mostly stalling.
If Roby struggles to stay on the mound in 2025, a move to the bullpen could be in the cards where his hard fastball and curveball would play well, but if he is able to stay on the mound, Roby still has a chance to develop a quality pitch mix that could make him a middle-rotation arm. Unfortunately, that dream becomes harder to envision with each injury-plagued season.
9. Michael McGreevy – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (18) – 2021 (STL) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SlIDER
|Curveball
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|40/40
|50/50
|45/45
|60/60
|45+
A pitchability right-hander who is athletic on the mound, McGreevy likes to pitch to contact and get ground balls. He quieted some of the concern that his stuff will not play at the highest level by pitching to a 1.96 ERA in 23 MLB innings.
Arsenal
Extremely agile on the mound, McGreevy repeats his mechanics well with a quick delivery. Out of the stretch, he will consistently get the ball to home plate in less than 1.5 seconds. Opponents only attempted two steals off of McGreevy in his 173 innings of work in 2024.
While he is a ground ball pitcher, McGreevy found a bit more whiff in 2024, racking up a career-best 21.5% strikeout rate between Triple-A and MLB. His low 90s sinker was much more effective for him in 2024 and is his most used pitch, with late, heavy action. His ability to consistently locate it at the bottom of the zone while averaging just six inches of induced vertical break and 14 inches of horizontal makes it a difficult pitch for hitters to barrel. Opponents posted a 69% ground ball rate and an average exit velocity of just 85 MPH against the pitch between Triple-A and MLB.
McGreevy also upped the usage of his four seamer, which averaged a tick harder than his sinker at 92.7 MPH. Nothing stands out shape wise, but his improved feel to land the pitch for a strike (14% increase in strike rate) helped make it a good eye-level changer to left-handed hitters lulling them with softer stuff down. He threw his four seamer 26% of the time to lefties, picking up an impressive swinging strike rate of 16%.
McGreevy’s best swing and miss pitch is his 83-85 MPH slider, which he adjusted to become more of a true sweeper in 2024. Previously averaging only six inches of horizontal break and a bit more vertical depth, McGreevy’s slider averaged 11 inches of horizontal break and zero inches of vertical in 2024, making it a particularly strong offering to righties.
He added a 88-90 MPH cutter that overtook his changeup as his preferred secondary pitch to left-handed hitters, going to it about 20% of the time. McGreevy’s changeup and curveball are probably his least consistent pitches command wise, looking more like a fourth/fifth options to lefties and an occasional taste breaker to righties.
Outlook
McGreevy’s deep arsenal and plus command make him a high floor arm while doing all of the little things to provide more value like working exceptionally quick towards home plate and fielding his position at a high level. His strong 2024 season pushed him up from possible depth arm to a legitimate back-end starter who can devour innings. Between 2023 and 2024, McGreevy racked up 326 innings at the upper levels.
The addition of a cutter, increased confidence in a four seamer and tweaks to his slider have him picking up enough swing and miss to turn over lineups, while still being true to himself as a ground ball pitcher. McGreevy is an MLB ready arm with a chance to be a fringe No. 4 starter or at least a No. 5 starter moving forward.
10. Leonardo Bernal – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $680K – 2021 (STL) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|40/45
|40/50
|30/30
|50/55
|45+
A switch-hitting catcher, Bernal offers average power potential and above average defense if he can overcome his challenges against secondaries.
Offense
A similar set up from both sides of the plate, Bernal starts slightly more open from the left side with his weight stacked on his back side some. His left-handed swing is more fluid and explosive, posting stronger exit velocities but similar contact rates.
Bernal features a pretty flat swing, helping him hit fastballs well, especially at the top of the zone, though it could be a hinderance to his game power while creating some challenges against secondaries. His 86% contact rate against fastballs drops by more than 30% against secondaries, making it more difficult to envision an average hitter. He posts above average exit velocities, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.3 MPH in 2024. He offers more impact from the left side, elevating more naturally along with more bat speed.
If Bernal can generate a bit more loft, he has the ability to reach towards 20 home runs, but it would also help his offensive outlook if his right-handed swing could close the gap further on his left side.
Defense/Speed
The defense has progressed nicely for Bernal as a pro, now looking like an average blocker and above average run stopper. Bernal’s strong arm helped him gun down 35% of attempted base stealers in 2024 and his receiving is close to big league average.
Outlook
Bernal’s glove and average power potential give him a chance to be a regular at the position with a good shot of at least landing as a back up. He has climbed relatively quickly and will only be 21 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, where he will start the year at Double-A. With time on his side, there’s hope that Bernal can advance a bit further bat to ball wise–especially from the right-side–which would surely elevate his outlook, but for now, he projects as a second-division regular.
11. Chen-Wei Lin – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’8″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $500K, 2023 (STL) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CHANGEUP
|Splitter
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|45/50
|50/60
|40/45
|40/50
|45
Lin is a towering right-hander who was signed out of Taiwan, but had plenty of exposure stateside after playing in both the Northwoods League and the MLB Draft League. Lin stands at 6-foot-8, but works down the mound well, releasing from a sub-six foot height while getting above average extension. His fastball averaged 96 MPH in 2024, but lacks the life to be anything more than a plus heater at this point.
The best secondary pitch for Lin is his changeup, averaging 18 inches of horizontal break in the upper 80s. It has the ingredients to be a plus pitch if he can locate it more consistently. Opponents barely hit over .100 against it in 2024, but the strike rate sat around 56%. His cutterish slider looks like it can be a solid third offering and he started to command it much better in the second half of the season at Low-A.
It’s a little bit of a jerky delivery, with a slight cross-fire that can make it difficult to consistently locate east to west. Lin lands his fastball consistently, which helped him keep his walk rate at 8%, but as Lin is forced to cut down his 60% fastball usage, the walks could creep up. With more consistency with his secondaries in 2025, Lin could be the arm with the most helium in the Cardinals system.
12. Yairo Padilla – SS – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $760K – 2024 (STL) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/60
|20/40
|70/70
|50/60
|45
A switch-hitting speedster who has the chops to be an impact defender at shortstop, Padilla is a work in progress offensively, but projects well. He has plenty of room to add strength in order to improve upon his bottom-of-the-scale power at this point and has a great feel for the strike zone with some natural loft to his swing.
Padilla ran a chase rate of just 15% at the DSL in 2024 while punching out only 17.5% of the time. He is far more advanced from the left side of the plate at this point. At shortstop, Padilla’s plus arm stands out, as does his range. Like many young infielders with natural ability, Padilla can tend to sit back on balls a bit too much, but as he gets more reps defensively, he has what it takes to be a plus glove.
13. Brian Holiday – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (80), 2024 (STL) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|40/45
|35/40
|55/60
|40+
A strike-throwing right-hander with a quality slider, Holiday fits the high-floor pitchability mold that the Cardinals often like to target in the draft. His fastball averaged just 92 MPH in his draft year, but he generates above average carry from his below average release height and locates well, helping it play up. His slider is his best pitch, with short break in the low 80s. The short action paired with Holiday’s superb command of it makes the pitch effective to both lefties and righties.
His curveball and changeup both lag behind with the former looking like it has the best chance to become a reliable third offering. With his current stuff, Holiday projects as a depth arm, but the Cardinals have enjoyed some success in recent years squeezing a little bit more out of those types.
14. Darlin Saladin – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 160 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (STL) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|50/50
|40/40
|40/50
|55/55
|40+
A wiry right-hander who fills up the zone, Saladin enjoyed an impressive age 21 season where he pitched to a 2.71 ERA in 123 innings between Low-A and High-A. Saladin’s stuff may not be eye-popping, but he has a solid pitch mix across the board with a solid feel to pitch. His fastball averaged just 92.5 MPH in 2024, but generates 17 inches of induced vertical break from his 5.6 foot release height.
His slider is his most reliable secondary offering, picking up more weak contact than whiffs, but still registering enough swing and miss to be an average offering. His changeup flashes average with good whiff numbers within the zone, but it has the tendency to get firm on him and stay up for hitters. With the curveball as a distant fourth option, it will be important for Saladin to find a more consistent feel for his changeup and potentially pick up a tick on the heater to handle a leap to the upper levels and beyond.
15. Royel Strop – OF – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $1.4M – 2024 (STL) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|N/A
|35/55
|60/60
|40/50
|40+
The son of MLB reliever Pedro Strop, Royel signed with the Cardinals in the 2024 IFA cycle out of the Dominican Republic. Looks have been quite limited given the fact that he has just signed, so the tool grades should be taken with a grain of salt as they are mostly based on video and second-hand looks. He moves naturally in the box with advanced control of his body and a swing that looks like it could facilitate above average power as he fills out.
His athleticism is evident when he hits, varying his leg kick when he is more rushed, but still maintaining balance. He’s a plus runner who should get a shot to stick in centerfield, but is viewed by scouts as a candidate to move to a corner as he fills out. The bloodlines and makeup only help Strop’s case with high expectations around his 2025 pro debut.
Other Names to Consider
Ian Bedell – RHP – (Triple-A): The former Missouri Tiger was the Cardinals’ fourth round selection in the COVID-shortened 2020 Draft — the same draft that saw St. Louis pluck Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn. Bedell started just five games in the SEC prior to being selected, but has started 41 games across his three full seasons of professional baseball. Despite seeing his ERA jump from 2.44 in High-A in 2023 to a 4.85 mark between Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, Bedell maintained his steady three-pitch mix with plus command until he got to the ABS-aided International League. While 2024 fell short of expectations, Bedell is one of the many upper minors arms with back-end starter upside in this organization.
Ryan Campos – C – (Low-A): The Cardinals selected Campos in the fourth round of this past summer’s draft after he slashed .364/.461/.610 with just an 8.8% K-Rate at Arizona State. Campos hit the ground running in Low-A after the draft, hitting .319 and walking as much as he struck out in 106 plate appearances. The 22-year-old is not a physical specimen by any stretch at 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, but his feel for the strike zone and the barrel make him a safe depth catcher at the very least.
Luis Gastelum – RHP – (Low-A): Gastelum didn’t sign until he was 21 years old during the 2023 IFA period, but the right-hander has hit the ground running thanks in large part because of one of the best changeups in Minor League Baseball. Gastelum threw to a 2.65 ERA in 51.0 IP this past season primarily in Palm Beach, K’ing 73 and walking just 11 hitters. The 23-year-old works off of a low 90s heater with a changeup that not only cuts 10 MPH of velocity, but also drops and fades arm-side most similarly to Devin Williams and Craig Yoho. Despite his other offerings lagging behind, Gastelum can ride the changeup to the big leagues.
Gordon Graceffo – RHP – (MLB): Graceffo rode a 1.54 ERA in his draft year at Villanova to a fifth round selection by St. Louis in 2021, and punched out 37 hitters in 26.0 IP in his first taste of pro ball that same year. After he logged a 2.97 ERA in 139.1 IP in his first full professional season, many were penciling Graceffo in as a top 100 prospect. Unfortunately, Graceffo has stalled out a bit with Triple-A Memphis over the past two seasons, logging a 4.88 ERA and fewer than 8.0 K/9 in 216.0 IP at the highest level of Minor League Baseball. His stuff is good-not-great across the board, but he’s at his best when he’s commanding each pitch at will. Execution is of the utmost importance for Graceffo when he gets his next shot at big league innings.
Cesar Prieto – INF – (Triple-A): Acquired at the 2023 Trade Deadline in the Jack Flaherty deal, Prieto has tapped into more power while maintaining his bat-to-ball prowess in the upper minors over the past several seasons. The native of Cienfuegos, Cuba (the same city that produced both Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada), Prieto handles both second and third base without issue and could plug in at short in a pinch. The Cardinals’ infield depth is a strong suit, but Prieto could be a serviceable bench bat as soon as Opening Day 2025.
Max Rajcic – RHP – (Double-A): The former UCLA Bruin was St. Louis’ sixth round selection in the 2022 Draft, and he burst onto the scene in 2023 with a 2.48 ERA between both Single-A levels in 123.1 IP. Rajcic hit his snag with Springfield this past season, logging a 4.33 ERA in 131.0 IP and seeing the BAA climb from .217 the year prior to .260. Still, his heater can creep into the mid 90s and complements it with a big bending curveball and plus changeup. Much like Bedell, Rajcic is a high-probability back-end starting pitcher.
Sem Robberse – RHP – (Triple-A): Originally signed out of the Netherlands in 2019, Robberse was acquired as part of the Jordan Hicks return at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Robberse has stayed fairly consistent over his four full seasons of professional baseball, throwing to a 3.96 ERA and posting a .239 BAA in over 420 innings. However, the Dutchman has not progressed in terms of quality of stuff, still sitting in the low 90s with his fastball and relying on pristine execution to carve through opposing lineups. The durability and pitch mix says back-end starter, but his margin for error is razor thin.
Rainiel Rodriguez – C – (Complex): Among players with 180 or more plate appearances in the 2024 minor league season, Rodriguez’s 186 wRC+ ranked second only to the Dodgers’ Emil Morales. The newly-turned 18-year-old slashed .345/.462/.683 with an eye-popping 12 doubled and 10 home runs in 41 games. A $300,000 IFA signing in April of 2024, Rodriguez has burst onto the scene in a way few bats do. He may eventually move off the catching position, but he could be a scouting gem for the Cardinals’ front office.
Zack Showalter – RHP – (Low-A): Showalter has been exceptional across his first two seasons of professional baseball, both as a starter and reliever. The second piece in the Jack Flaherty deal, the newly-turned 21-year-old has thrown to a 2.47 ERA with 101 K’s and a .215 BAA in 65.2 IP. The 11th round pick in 2022 served as a full-time reliever in 2024 in Low-A, and used a borderline “invisiball” fastball at a nearly 80% clip that stifled everyone at the lower levels. He’ll need a secondary offering to catch up as he climbs through the minor leagues, but he could “ride” the ride of his heater to Busch Stadium pretty quickly.