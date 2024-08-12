MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Monday, August 12, 2024

I took the weekend off to get my mind right after a 0-2 day on Friday. This season has not gone according to plan; it’s my worst season ever since I started posting picks publicly in 2021. Baseball is a grind, and when it’s not going your way, it’s tough to keep going.

Luckily, our futures appear to be returning the units we’ve lost. That doesn’t mean I’m changing up how I do day-to-day picks, but it’s worth remembering and keeping in the back of our heads. Today, we head back to the diamond for two picks; one is a plus number.

2024 Record: 96-103 (-10.23 U)

St. Louis Cardinals vs Cincinnati Reds @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Sonny Gray (3.65 ERA) vs. Andrew Abbott (3.70 ERA)

Usually, when taking an under, the starting pitching matchup is the main attraction. We certainly have a good one here, but I’m more intrigued with the bullpens in this matchup. Not only are they both solid, but they have plenty of rest going into this one. Even if the starting pitchers combined to allow five runs, I don’t see more than nine runs being scored in this one.

Sonny Gray is as solid as they come. All of his underlying ERA predictors are great, and he’s rocking a strikeout rate over 30% for the first time since the shortened 2020 season. He’s also supporting a 5.8% walk rate, the lowest of his career. Based on K-BB, this is the best Sonny Gray has looked throughout his career.