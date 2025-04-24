Minnesota Twins Notebook: Byron Buxton, Louis Varland, Edouard Julien

“You might not be as comfortable the first day doing something, but he doesn’t get thrown out of whack. If you say, ‘Lou, you’re going to do this today,’ then he’ll say okay and he’ll just go do it. I don’t know if every player has the ability to do it that directly and that easily, but I think it’s a real strength of his.”

Baldelli went on to praise the mentality of Varland, a 15th-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2019 draft.

“There are some guys that their mentality is whatever they’re asked to do, they’re just going to do it. They’re not going to think about it too much. They’re not going to look back. They’re not asking questions about what if. If they’re asked, they’re just happy to go do the job, and they expect themselves to do the job,” Baldelli said. “And I think that’s been key for Lou from day one. He goes out there, we put him in the pen one day, and he goes out there and looks like he was born to do it.

“In some ways, it doesn’t mean he’s not going to start or not going to do different things. He’s got a long career ahead of him. I don’t know what he’s going to be doing five years from now, but right now, the best thing for him on our team, I think, is coming out of the pen. He’s blowing smoke out of the pen, and his offspeed pitches play tremendously. They play up. He adds velocity. The command is good. He can still pound the zone with this stuff. I think you see a tremendous version of the guy.”

Edouard Julien’s Number To Watch

FORT MYERS, FL- MARCH 01: Edouard Julien #47 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates during a spring training game against the Boston Red Sox on March 1, 2024 at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

While Minnesota’s Edouard Julien may not be scorching at the plate just yet (he entered Wednesday’s game with a .203 batting average before collecting a single, walk and a double in his first three plate appearances that night, snapping an 0-for-14 skid), he has certainly become a more selective hitter at the plate.

Julien’s strikeout rate of 25.7% through his first 74 plate appearances of the season may be just above the MLB average of 22.4%, but it is well below his career average of 31.8%. That lower number is standing out as the 25-year-old Julien is exhibiting an uptick in his bat-to-ball skills in 2025.