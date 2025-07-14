2025 MLB All-Stars Who Will Be in Trade Rumors at the Deadline

With the All-Star Game just one day away, all eyes of the baseball world will be fixated on Atlanta to see the best-of-the-best square off in low-stakes, high-entertainment and talent-heavy showcase.

However, when the celebratory feel dies down come Wednesday morning and the dust settles on the weekend that was, all of that focus will be diverted to the unofficial second half of the season. Plenty of teams will be gearing up for a stretch run with the end-goal of October baseball, while others will be future focused.

To gear up for those postseason pursuits and rebuild accelerations, front offices around the league will turn to the trade market, looking to make their necessary moves before the clock strikes 6:00 p.m. ET on July 31.

We’re in the thick of trade season now, even if the actual trade market has yet to really become active. Mock trades are flying, the rumor mill is running and speculation is in no shortage.