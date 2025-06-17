Trading for Rafael Devers Solidifies the Giants as Contenders

The San Francisco Giants have officially pulled off one of the biggest blockbuster deals in recent Major League Baseball memory. At 3:51 PM local time on Sunday afternoon, MLB Insider Robert Murray broke the news that nobody was expecting, announcing that Rafael Devers was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Giants.

BREAKING: Rafael Devers to Giants. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 15, 2025

With that news, there’s no question about Buster Posey being all in during his first year as president of baseball operations. He’s not only dipping his toe in the water but diving straight into the deep end. This is the type of move that shows confidence in the team’s ability to win right now.

With one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, bringing in Devers can change the entire trajectory of a team’s season and future. For Giants fans, it becomes a moment where you will always remember where you were when it happened.

The Giants have been one of the best, and most surprising, teams in all of baseball. Their pitching has been elite and can go head-to-head with basically anybody. The offense, on the other hand, has been a completely different story. Even with some timely hits and crazy comebacks, it’s been mediocre at best.