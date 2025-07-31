Seattle Mariners Trade for Eugenio Suarez
The Seattle Mariners have landed their man, swinging another trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks to land Eugenio Suarez.
You absolutely love to see a late-night deadline trade! It is the middle of the night for many of you (I guess I should schedule this for the morning, huh?), but one of the top bats on the market was just traded.
The first player ever to reach 35 home runs and be traded in-season was just dealt back to his old team. Suarez is having an incredible season and has cemented himself as possibly the top rental asset.
Geno Suarez Traded to Mariners
Seattle made it clear they were ready to compete when they acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from Arizona last week.
They have gone back to the well. The Mariners and Diamondbacks have struck their second deal of the deadline, sending Suarez to Seattle in exchange for a trio of prospects.
This is trending towards “all-in” territory for Seattle and they could be in store for more moves, while Arizona continues their selloff.
Trade Details
Geno was known to be a hot commodity on the market, which makes the lack of top-end prospect a bit surprising at first glance. However, he’s also a 34-year-old rental bat.
Suarez has turned back the clock with his best year since 2019. He has been a force in Arizona’s lineup, posting an .896 OPS while mashing 36 home runs.
That puts him behind just his newest teammate Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Kyle Schwarber in the home run deparment. Pretty elite company.
Seattle’s offensive depth has been a noted weakness over the past few seasons, something they have taken a huge step to address in the past week.
While he’s a free agent at the end of the season, Suarez adds another powerful bat to this lineup.
The Diamondbacks were looking to cash in on Suarez’s unreal season and they’re able to get back a trio of prospects from a deep Seattle system. While they may not rank highly in this system, keep in mind they would be much higher in other systems.
Tyler Locklear debuted briefly for Seattle last season, but has unlocked a new level after some swing adjustments this season.
The 24-year-old first baseman has hit .352 with an outrageous 1.140 OPS and 176 wRC+ over the past two months. He should be playing in Arizona rather soon.
Hunter Cranton was selected in the third round of last year’s draft out of the University of Kansas. The 24-year-old has pitched in just eight Single-A games since returning from injury, pitching to a 1.13 ERA with seven strikeouts in 8.0 innings.
Juan Burgos is a 25-year-old right-hander who has made four MLB appearances for Seattle after posting a 0.87 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
This trio gives the Diamondbacks young players who can help them soon, but comes without any of the Top 100 prospects in Seattle’s system.
Team Fit and Outlooks
Seattle made it clear they were going to buy when they acquired Naylor last week…now they’re really buying.
This team has one of the best pitching staffs and farm systems in baseball. They needed to get some offensive firepower and they’ve done just that.
When accomplish that without trading any of your top 8 prospects, optimal scenario. Let’s see if GM Jerry Dipoto really puts his foot on the gas with another move or two.
Arizona, despite having one of the best offenses in baseball, has seen their season fall apart largely due to key injuries. That has led to them to a retooling phase, where we expect them to be trying to trade every rental they can.