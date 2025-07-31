Seattle Mariners Trade for Eugenio Suarez

You absolutely love to see a late-night deadline trade! It is the middle of the night for many of you (I guess I should schedule this for the morning, huh?), but one of the top bats on the market was just traded.

The first player ever to reach 35 home runs and be traded in-season was just dealt back to his old team. Suarez is having an incredible season and has cemented himself as possibly the top rental asset.

Geno Suarez Traded to Mariners

Seattle made it clear they were ready to compete when they acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from Arizona last week.

They have gone back to the well. The Mariners and Diamondbacks have struck their second deal of the deadline, sending Suarez to Seattle in exchange for a trio of prospects.