Brewers Notebook: Vaughn’s Memorable Debut, Peralta Outduels Yamamoto

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday afternoon, Rhys Hoskins was involved in a collision at first base that resulted in a Grade 2 thumb sprain, an injury that later landed him on the 10-day injured list on Monday afternoon.

The corresponding move was the recall of newly-acquired first baseman Andrew Vaughn. Vaughn, who was a part of the trade package that sent Aaron Civale to the Chicago White Sox a few weeks back, was the No. 3 overall selection by the White Sox back in the 2019 MLB draft.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Vaughn, as he greatly struggled to establish himself in the South Side. Dating back to the beginning of last season, Vaughn hit just .232 with a .658 OPS in a White Sox uniform. He was even sent down to Triple-A earlier this season before being traded to Milwaukee.

A change of scenery candidate, Vaughn clearly had intrigue as a trade target for the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite the underwhelming results to this point, the Brewers viewed him as a player who perhaps still had some untapped potential.