Quinn Priester Has Been Worth the Cost for the Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers received quite a bit of scrutiny after they traded for Quinn Priester back in April.

The move in a vacuum made sense. The Brewers were in desperate need of starting pitching, and Priester, a former first rounder, appeared to have some untapped potential. Still, he was a reclamation project, and a transformation wasn’t going to happen overnight.

While few doubted Milwaukee’s ability to get the most out of him in due time, it was going to be a work in progress to maximize his ability and shape him into the pitcher that the Brewers wanted him to be.

But that wasn’t the issue in the eyes of the Brewers faithful. The problem was the package they gave up to pry Priester from Boston.