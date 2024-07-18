Top 5 Trade Partners the Mets Should Call for Bullpen Help

Once thought to be one of the top sellers at this year’s deadline, the New York Mets have flipped the script on their season and are trending towards being buyers in a few weeks. This is thanks to a remarkable finish to the first half, which saw the Mets go 27-13 over their last 40 games heading into the All-Star Break.

Since that run began on May 30th, the Mets have put together a stretch where they have had the best lineup in all of baseball. Lead by Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo, the Mets top the league when it comes to both fWAR (12.0) and wRC+ (138), as they have gotten great production up and down the lineup.

They are leading MLB in runs scored, slugging percentage and OPS, while ranking second in batting average, on-base percentage and home runs (63). A case could be made to add a second baseman at the deadline to replace Jeff McNeil, but the Mets would be hard-pressed to find a better option on the market than what they gotten from Jose Iglesias, who is hitting .380/.417/.582, with a 184 wRC+ in his first 30 games played.

Iglesias is playing over his head, but if the Mets find a balance between his regression and the positive regression that could come from McNeil, they should be fine at second base.