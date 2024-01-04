New York Mets to Sign Harrison Bader to 1-Year, $10.5 Million Deal

The New York Mets have added some more outfield help, as Andy Martino of SNY has reported that they have signed Harrison Bader to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Bader is coming off an injury-plagued 2023 season, which saw him open the year with the New York Yankees, before finishing with the Cincinnati Reds. Between 98 games with the two clubs, Bader hit .232/.274/.348, with seven home runs and 20 stolen bases.

The 29-year-old is a New York native, who went to high school in the Bronx. Now he changes boroughs and is heading to Queens, where he will compete with Tyrone Taylor and DJ Stewart for a starting job in a Mets outfield that includes Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte.

The Mets acquired Taylor in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers which also saw them land pitcher Adrian Houser. Taylor offers a similar skill-set to Bader, being that he is a good outfielder who can play at all three positions. Meanwhile Stewart is a holdover from last season, where he showed flashes down the stretch, but is more of a bat-first player.