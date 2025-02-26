Kansas City Royals Spring Training Storylines to Follow

The Kansas City Royals enter spring training in a situation they haven’t been in since 2016, fresh off a postseason appearance.

Spring training provides the baseball world with a primer for how an organization’s top stars could fare in the season ahead; a glimpse into what the next generation could look like, and whether any under-the-radar names have a shot at breaking camp with the big league squad.

The Royals’ newfound optimism will inevitably provide different storylines than in years past, ones that will be geared less towards the future and more towards their current culture of contending.

That being said, with a quieter offseason than many would’ve expected from a team that gave the eventual American League pennant-winning New York Yankees a good run in the ALDS, there are still some storylines that lean somewhat pessimistic.