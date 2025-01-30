Royals Bolster Bullpen, Sign Carlos Estévez to Two-Year Deal

That being said, the bullpen was still one of the areas of needs for the Royals to address this offseason.

In 2024 as whole, the Royals ‘pen was rather mediocre, finishing 20th in MLB in ERA (4.17), 23rd in WHIP (1.33) and 25th in AVG against (.245).

After the trade deadline though, the improvements started bare results, as from Aug. 1 onwards, the bullpen shifted more towards the middle of the pack sitting 15th in ERA (3.86), eighth in WHIP (1.20) and tied for 13th in AVG against (.230).

By now adding one of the offseason’s top closing names on the free agent market in Estévez, the Royals continue to build the narratives of bolstering the bullpen and continuing lean into their open contending window further.

What Kansas City is Getting in Estévez

Estévez is coming off a career year in 2024 split between the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 55.0 innings pitched across 54 outings, the 32-year-old right-hander posted career-best marks in ERA at 2.45, FIP at 3.24, WHIP at 0.91 and AVG against at .191.