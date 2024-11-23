The Jonathan India, Brady Singer Trade is a Rare Win-Win

The Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals got your weekend started with a swap of two former college teammates as Jonathan India (and Joey Wiemer) for Brady Singer. Few things are better than a pre-Thanksgiving trade. Now you have something different to argue with your uncle and cousin about over turkey that’s a bit too dry.

As most do, you likely saw the trade and immediately tried to decipher who gave up too much or who won the trade. A little more difficult than usual, right? You likely heard people debating why the Royals won or why the Reds won, but, what if both won? A middle ground a lot of fans struggle to settle on.

The win-win trade will almost always be a major leaguer-for-major leaguer swap where both teams trade from a strength to address a weakness. Well, the way I see it, that is exactly what we have here. So, let’s dig in.

The Cincinnati Reds Side

India became a polarizing player amongst your average Reds faithful. A first-round draft pick and Rookie of the Year whose signature hair, infectious smile, and leadership quickly made him a fan favorite, to an extent.