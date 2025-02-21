Six Under-The-Radar Names to Watch in Spring Training

Baseball is finally back as MLB Spring Training is underway. After a jam-packed offseason, all 30 organizations will officially leave the 2024 season in the rearview and look towards the 2025 campaign in front of them.

Spring Training gives us a chance to check in on the usual top names, see some new faces in new places for the first time and catch glimpses of the top young talent who will be ushering in the league’s next generation.

However, it also provides the opportunity to see some lesser known names, that could very well become unsung heroes for teams as they look to fill out the remaining spots on their rosters ahead of Opening Day.

I want to present you with some of those lesser-known or under-appreciated names that haven’t really had their time in major league limelight, if at all yet.