Royals Sign Rich Hill as Insurance for a Thriving Rotation

There is no question it would be fun to see Hill back on the bump in 2025. Yet, there’s a reason so few players make it to their age-45 season. It’s pretty darn amazing that Hill has pitched 471.2 innings since his 40th birthday, but eventually, the effects of time come for everyone.

Hill did not look sharp in four appearances for the Red Sox last season. He walked three and hit one in 3.2 innings of work. Although he was pitching in relief, his four-seam fastball velocity was down by two miles per hour compared to the year before.

However, part of the problem might have been that he didn’t have a chance to ramp up. He didn’t sign until mid-August last year, and he was pitching in the majors less than two weeks later. Perhaps some more time at Triple-A Omaha this year can help him get his arm back into big league shape.

To that point, the Royals did not sign Hill because they’re desperate for arms. As things stand, they have no reason to rush him to the majors. In fact, they’re probably hoping they never need to call on him at all.

Much like last year, this team’s starting pitching has been a surprising strength. Their starters’ 2.93 ERA is the best in the American League. So is their rotation’s 5.2 FanGraphs WAR.

Kansas City Royals Starters in 2025

Name GS IP ERA xERA K% BB% GB% fWAR Kris Bubic 9 54.1 1.66 3.36 25.6% 6.8% 43.2% 1.6 Cole Ragans 8 40.2 4.20 2.30 38.0% 7.6% 38.5% 1.5 Michael Wacha 9 51.2 2.96 3.60 17.4% 7.5% 42.7% 1.4 Seth Lugo 9 56.2 3.02 4.76 18.9% 6.8% 40.1% 0.4 Michael Lorenzen 8 45.1 3.57 4.03 20.7% 7.3% 39.9% 0.3 Noah Cameron 1 6.1 0.00 4.40 12.0% 20.0% 43.8% 0.0

Funnily enough, Kansas City’s only starter with an ERA above the mid-3.00s is ace Cole Ragans (4.20), and his phenomenal underlying stats leave no doubt that his ERA will come down soon. If anything, he has looked better than ever this year, with a 38% strikeout rate, a 5:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 2.30 xERA.