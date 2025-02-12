Top Notes From the Kansas City Royals ZiPS Projections for 2025

So, as spring training approaches and we get closer to officially closing the chapter on the year that was in 2024, now comes the time to project what this team might look like in 2025.

To do so, Dan Szymborski over at FanGraphs used his ZiPS projection model to forecast what might be in store for each piece of the Royals’ roster this season.

To fully grasp how this model works, I encourage you to read this article explaining all things ZiPS.

Like I said earlier, the Royals are as intriguing a group as any, so let’s dive into what could possibly be in store for Kansas City this season.

Royals ZiPS: Position Players

ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 15: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals bats during the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Apart from Witt, and to a lesser extent Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals were primarily carried by their pitching staff in 2024.

While their 2025 lineup is still built very similarly to its 2024 version, there’s plenty of above-average talent that makes this Royals team a scrappy bunch and not one to be taken lightly.