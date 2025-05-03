Royals Notebook: Michael Wacha’s Bad Inning, Bobby Witt Jr.’s Hit Streak Ends

BALTIMORE — The Kansas City Royals came into Camden Yards on Friday night on a hot streak, winning nine of their last 10 games. However, Baltimore’s Dean Kremer grounded Kansas City’s high-flying offense quickly, setting the tone for what would be a dominating performance.

Kremer threw a season-high 7.0 innings, allowing a season-low three hits as the Orioles rode a seventh-inning outburst to a 3-0 win.

While the Royals had enough pitching and offense to come out in top in four of five games during a recent stretch where they averaged just 2.5 runs per game, Kremer’s dominance and Ryan O’Hearn’s sixth home run of the season were enough to gain a bit of revenge over Kansas City after the Royals swept the Orioles out of the American League Wild Card in Baltimore last season.

While Kremer was proving almost unhittable, Kansas City’s Michael Wacha was matching him through the first six innings. Wacha surrendered just three hits (all in the first two innings) and coerced the Orioles into a double play in each frame to end the threat.