Will Brandon Woodruff Be the Brewers’ Top Rotation Add?

The Return of Brandon Woodruff

Back in October of 2023, Woodruff underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his throwing shoulder. As a result, he would end up missing the entirety of the 2024 season.

After they non-tendered him last November due to the injury, the Brewers brought Woodruff back on a multi-year contract just a few months later. Keeping Woodruff within the organization was of the utmost importance, as the Brewers were aware of just how critical he’s been to their recent run of success.

Ever since he debuted back in 2017, Woodruff has left his mark on this organization in a big way. Over the course of his seven-year career, he has pitched to the tune of a 3.10 ERA to go with a FIP of 3.19.

The two-time All-Star finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting back in 2021, and he’s one of the most valuable pitchers to come through the organization.

After taking a year to recover from his surgery, Woodruff is primed to make his return to the mound for the Brewers in 2025.

A Model of Consistency

It’s important to remember that, when healthy, Brandon Woodruff has proven to be one of the most consistent and dependable starters in Major League Baseball. The numbers in the table below attest to just how reliable he has been since becoming a full-time starter for Milwaukee back in 2019.