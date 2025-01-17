Beloved Brewers Broadcaster Bob Uecker Passes Away

Legendary Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker passed away at the age of 90 as announced by the team on social media on Thursday. He had recently finished his 54th year gracing Wisconsin’s airwaves by calling games for the Crew.

Uecker ended his broadcasting career in the same place he finished it, right in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was born in the city, went to high school in the city, and eventually began his baseball career in the city with the Milwaukee Braves.

Uecker played for three teams in his six-year MLB career: the Braves, both in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta at the end of his career, the Cardinals, where he won a championship, and the Phillies. And his numbers were, well, not the greatest, which he was more than happy to joke about over the years.

Uecker batted a career .200 with 22 doubles and 14 homers in 297 games. As a catcher, he also had 27 errors and 47 passed balls in his career.

One of his most famous quotes about baseball was in reference to that last stat. His advice on trying to catch Phil Niekro’s knuckleball: “Wait until it stops rolling, then go to the backstop and pick it up.”

But Uecker didn’t get famous because of his playing career, it was everything he did afterward. In 1971, four years after his final MLB season and the second year after baseball returned to Milwaukee in the form of the Brewers, he took the job as lead broadcaster for his hometown team.