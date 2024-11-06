Ranking the Best 25 Free Agents in the 2024-2025 Class

October has turned into November, and the 2024-25 MLB offseason is officially upon us. The qualifying offers have been handed out. Every team, player, and mutual option has been picked up or declined. And as of Monday evening, free agents are eligible to sign with any of the league’s 30 teams.

This year’s free agent crop isn’t quite as loaded at the top or quite as deep throughout as last year’s class, but there are still talented players up for grabs at every position. No matter what your favorite team is looking for, there are options to address every area of weakness.

So, without further delay, here is the Just Baseball editorial staff’s ranking of the top 25 MLB free agents for the 2024-25 offseason.

Note: Free agents are ranked in the order in which we value them, and not (necessarily) by how much money we think they’ll sign for.