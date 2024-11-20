My official ballot for 2024 NL Manager of the Year Award

Evaluating the Manager of the Year is a process much more limited than that of the best rookie, pitcher and overall player. The latter awards offer copious amounts of on-field numbers while the win-loss record of a manager is the only objective statistic.

There are other figures that show the amount of challenges and overturned calls, not to mention ejections, but these have virtually zero relevance on evaluating the person on the top step of the dugout.

In the previous four years of the National League Manager of the Year, only once did the winner actually finish first in their division, let alone have the best win-loss record. Skip Schumaker of the Miami Marlins won in 2023 with an 84-78 record that sat third-place in the NL East.

(The NL MOY was once awarded to Joe Girardi, also of the Marlins, with a losing record in 2006.)