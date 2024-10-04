Brewers Fall Short of NLDS in Heartbreaking Fashion

The battle between the two ball clubs truly came down to the final out, and the series set the tone for what should be an incredibly entertaining NLDS.

An Epic Game Three Finish

Game one kicked off in picture-perfect fashion for Milwaukee, jumping out to an early lead with the energy of the crowd behind them. But the Mets’ bats came to play early, and an implosion from the Brewers’ bullpen led to their downfall. A five-run fifth inning by the Mets would be enough to bury the Brewers and claim game one in decisive fashion.

The Mets have taken Game 1 from Milwaukee!



They dominate the Brewers and are now a win away from the NLDS! pic.twitter.com/Yw02LDpXms — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 2, 2024

The Brewers bounced back in a huge way in game two, and it was a matchup that featured plenty of fireworks.

The Mets carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning, with the crowd at American Family Field on the cusp of explosion. Stepping to the plate was budding superstar Jackson Chourio, who already homered in the first inning of the ballgame, but he wasn’t finished leaving his mark on the game.

In a 1-1 count, Chourio sent a cutter over the heart of the plate to the opposite field for his second game-tying home run of the ballgame.

It was a homer for the history books: it was the first time a Brewers player hit two home runs in a postseason game in franchise history, and he joined Andruw Jones as the only players age 20 or younger with two home runs in a playoff game.