Welcome to my Nightmare: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, ALDS Game 4 Best Bet

Cal Quantrill (RHP, Guardians) [15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 K]

The Guardians won’t go away. This pesky team took down the Rays in two games behind stellar pitching, timely hitting, and excellent defense, and they are using the same formula to take a 2-1 series lead to the Yankees.

I could run you through the stats, but here’s what I’ve seen. I was in Yankee Stadium for Games one and two and watched every pitch of game three on TV. The Yankees don’t have it, simple as that.

I watched the pressers after the game, and you should have seen the way these guys were answering questions. The helium has been sucked out of the balloon, and I would be shocked to see them show up for game four. From what I’m seeing, they will meet the same fate as the Dodgers and Braves – golfing in October.

I could break down the numbers on the field and in this matchup, but what’s the point? The most significant mismatch begins with something we can’t even quantify – the managers. The reason the Guardians are never out of the game is not that they are lucky.

How can a team be “lucky” day in and day out? It’s not luck; it’s Terry Francona pressing all the right buttons in every facet of the game. The way he constructs the lineup, the bullpen decisions, the base-running, and instills confidence in his players that they are never out of it.