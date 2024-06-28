Cleveland Guardians Top 15 Prospects For 2024

Compared to 2023, Noel looked far improved against non-fastballs through the first half of the 2024 season, posting an OPS above .900 in his 65 games prior to his call up. There’s big time power and enough bat to ball to be a massive power threat, with the large caveat being that his poor swing decisions do not continue to restrict him.

Defense/Speed

A good athlete for his size and physical build, Noel turns in average run times and moves his feet pretty well at first base where he can be an average defender. He has seen plenty of action in the outfield as a pro, but is below average out there.

Outlook

Noel is a fun power bat who is likely to be streaky. With his 70 grade power and average contact skills there’s shades of Franmil Reyes, meaning when it is all clicking there’s 30+ home runs in there, but things can fall apart and get ugly rather quickly, sometimes with no solution in sight.

While the fact that he can fend off the DH label with passable defense at first base and the ability to plug in the outfield in a major pinch helps, Noel will have to mash to be an everyday player. He’s capable of doing so, but with his track record of mashing lefties in particular, it seems like the most realistic outcome is a power platoon bat.

11. Jose Tena – SS – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $400K – 2017 (CLE) | ETA: 2024

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 40/40 55/55 50/50 50/55 45

Tena has tapped into much more power while demonstrating the ability to play a solid shortstop and move around the diamond, elevating his stock. He made some similar adjustments to Jhonkensy Noel with his setup, starting far more stacked on his back side with his hands lower. His average exit velocity has jumped by a tick with his 90th percentile exit velocity up nearly 4 mph from 2023.

His plus arm plays well on the left side of the infield and he has strong instincts, seemingly always making the heads up play. He has the tendency to sit back and rely on his plus arm at times and will field balls off to the side far from his throwing arm which can sometimes complicate the transfer, but he should be at least an average big league shortstop as he cleans up his actions a bit more.

While he’s aggressive with some whiff concerns, he has consistently posted strong numbers left on left and the uptick in power takes some pressure off of the fringy hit tool. Tena is a quality utility option who can plug in at shortstop.

12. George Valera – OF – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2017 (CLE) | ETA: 2024

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/30 60/60 55/55 50/50 50/50 45

A powerful left-handed hitter with a sweet swing, Valera has struggled to match his monstrous 2021 season at High-A due to a combination of injuries and whiff issues. The injuries really caught up to Valera in 2023, undergoing surgery for a broken hamate bone in his hand before dealing with a hamstring issue.

Valera’s swing has a lot of moving parts, which can disrupt his timing, but when he connects he is capable of producing tape-measure shots to all fields. He hedges the below average hit tool with plus plate discipline, consistently walking at a high clip and leveraging his advantage counts well. Left-on-left matchups have blown Valera up at the higher levels, making a bulk platoon role more likely. He’s a solid defender in either corner.

13. Joey Cantillo – LHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 16th Round (468), 2017 (CLE) | ETA: 2024

Fastball Changeup Slider Curveball Command FV 50/50 70/70 50/50 40/40 30/40 45

Injuries have halted Cantillo’s strong momentum multiple times in his professional career, striking out 32% of hitters since being drafted in 2017 while only throwing 361 2/3 innings entering the 2024 season. His double-plus changeup at around 80 mph is his best pitch, holding opponents to a .130 batting average in his Minor League career with an OPS hardly over .400.

His 92-94 mph fastball will get on hitters slightly quicker than expected thanks to Cantillo’s above average extension. His short slider in the mid 80s often plays like an average pitch, though he will have the tendency to hang it. He will also mix in a taste-breaking curveball in the upper 70s. Cantillo’s command has fluctuated over the years, which could be attributed to his injuries.

That said, he has thrown strikes at a below average clip at the upper levels. Pair that with his injury history and there may be more of a swingman/reliever profile here.

14. Parker Messick – LHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (54), 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2025

Fastball Changeup Slider Curveball Command FV 50/50 60/60 45/45 40/40 55/55 45

A pitchability southpaw with a maxed out frame, Messick compensates for his lack of projection with an advanced feel to throw and sneaky pitch characteristics. The fastball has ticked up since being drafted from FSU, sitting at 92-93 mph with above average carry from a 5.5 foot release height.

Messick’s best pitch is his above average changeup, averaging more than 14 inches of horizontal and pairing well off of his fastball from his release point. He has picked up well-above average whiff and chase numbers on the pitch as a pro, while holding hitters well under the Mendoza line. He will mix in a slider that flashes average and a strike stealing curveball. Above average command and intangibles could slot Messick into the back of a rotation.

15. C.J. Kayfus – 1B – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 3rd Round (93) – 2023 (CLE) | ETA: 2025

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 50/50 40/50 45/45 50/50 45

Kayfus improved his draft stock in his junior season with a solid showing on the Cape and an uptick in power at the University of Miami. Adding some juice to his hit-first profile enticed the Guardians enough to snag Kayfus in the third round of the 2023 draft.

After the ink dried, Kayfus enjoyed a fantastic 17 game cameo in Low-A, carrying the momentum into 2024 where he quickly ripped through High-A and kept things rolling into Double-A. Nothing jumps off of the page, but Kayfus clearly has a knack for hitting that is hard to ignore. Now that 20 home runs is not totally a reach for the first baseman, Kayfus has a shot to carve out an everyday role if he can keep hitting.

A smooth strike from the left-side, he produces average exit velocities, but generates good carry. Handling lefties well helps his case and he has seen some action in the outfield, though it may be a reach that he can be viable out there.

Other Names to Watch

Franco Aleman – RHP – (Triple-A): The newly-turned 24-year old was a starter at the JUCO level before transferring to the University of Florida for his draft year, where he was an under-performing swingman. The Guardians took him in the 10th round in 2021, and he struggled mightily in his first full pro season in Low-A in 2022. However, Aleman ticked up after a full-time move to the bullpen going into the 2023 season, resulting in an ERA in the low-to-mid 3.00’s with a K-Rate at 37% over his last 68.1 MiLB IP. His high-carry heater can run up to 101 MPH, while a swing-and-miss slider could make him a high-leverage bullpen arm.

Robert Arias – OF – (DSL): Arias was one of the prized signings of the 2024 IFA cycle, putting pen to paper with Cleveland for $1.9 million in January. The 17-year-old outfielder has performed exceptionally well in the DSL thus far, slashing .298/.404/.468 with 15 stolen bases and just four punch outs in 13 games. There’s an incredibly long way to go, but Arias has the makings of a center field speedster with solid bat-to-ball skills.

Daniel Espino – RHP – (TBD): We just have no idea what to expect from Espino whenever he does make his return to game action in the minor leagues. Four starts into 2022, we were looking at Espino as arguably the top pitching prospect in all of baseball. Several shoulder surgeries later to repair a capsule and his rotator cuff, and we have no clue how his then-80-grade fastball will play after a three year layoff. We just want to see Espino toe a professional rubber again.

Jackson Humphries – LHP – (Low-A): Humphries was taken in the 8th round in 2022 out of high school in North Carolina, prying him away from a commitment to Mid Major power Campbell. His first 27 MiLB starts haven’t resulted in the greatest of numbers, logging a 5.32 ERA, but Humphries has punched out 114 in his first 94.2 IP, and opponents are hitting an adequate .234 against him. He features a heavy heater in the mid 90s and flirts with a true four-pitch mix, so the 19-year-old southpaw is certainly a project worth Cleveland’s while.

Alex Mooney – SS/3B – (High-A): A 7th round pick out of Duke last year by Cleveland, Mooney got off to a rip-roaring start in 2024 after struggling mightily during his first taste of pro ball last season. Mooney offers an exciting blend of power and speed, clubbing 9 HR and swiping 27 bases on 32 tries through his first 59 games in Lake County. He’s splitting his time between both positions on the left side of the infield, which likely pushes him to third base long-term, but Mooney could prove to be a steal in the middle rounds of the ’23 draft.

Doug Nikhazy – LHP – (Double-A): Nikhazy was an extremely advanced arm for Ole Miss during his college days, and the Guardians took the pitchability lefty in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft and immediately shut him down. It’s been a seesaw start to his MiLB career, logging an ERA at 3.96 in 2022 before ballooning just shy of 5.00 with Akron last year. Repeating Double-A to open 2024, Nikhazy has thrown to a 3.17 ERA in 48.1 IP, holding opponents to a .186 BAA. A shorter pitcher that comes from an extremely over-the-top arm slot, Nikhazy may be just weird enough to pitch his way to the back of a big league rotation.

Johnathan Rodriguez – OF – (Triple-A): While Rodriguez’s first 13 games at the big league level haven’t gone the way that many had hoped in Cleveland, the 24-year-old has produced level-by-level, bringing back fond memories of Oscar Gonzalez. In ’22, Rodriguez hit .269 with 26 home runs. In ’23, Rodriguez hit .286 with 29 home runs. And so far this year in 54 Triple-A games, Rodriguez has hit .307 with 12 home runs. Simply put: consistent offensive production has him breaking into the big leagues.

Andrew Walters – RHP – (Triple-A): One of the most dominant college relievers in recent memory, Walters threw to a 1.41 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 102 innings at the University of Miami before Cleveland selected him 62nd overall last year. He’s got a simple two-pitch mix, going to a mid 90s heater the majority of the time with a taste-breaking slider. Overreliance on the fastball could be costing him in the minor leagues right now, but he has punched out 49 hitters in 29.1 IP and is holding opponents to a .206 BAA. The Guardians took a bullpen arm to fast-track him, and he could very well debut just one year after he was selected.

Kahlil Watson – MIF – (Double-A): The 16th overall pick of the Marlins in 2021, Watson was unceremoniously traded to Cleveland in the Josh Bell deal at the 2023 deadline. While his numbers weren’t necessarily anything to write home about, he fell out of the Marlins’ future plans because of his makeup concerns, which he hopefully matures out of. Watson may not be a shortstop that will hit for much average, but he’s shown the capability of hitting the ball hard and playing quite solid defense.

Matt Wilkinson – LHP – (High-A): “Tugboat” has captured the hearts of Guardians fans and prospect heads alike, logging a 1.96 ERA with an absurd 106/15 K/BB ratio in his first 64.1 MiLB IP. The 21-year-old from Vancouver was the Guardians 10th round pick last year out of Central Arizona Junior College, making him arguably the breakout of the 2024 Minor League Baseball season. He may only be running his fastball up to 90 MPH, but there’s something magical about this Tugboat right now.