ALDS Series Preview: Guardians VS. Yankees

The former Cy Young winner, Bieber, shut down the Rays offense in Game 1 of the previous series. He went 7.2 innings, allowing just one run over three hits with eight punchouts. It was truly a vintage performance from the Cleveland ace. His running mate, McKenzie, wasn’t too bad either. The right-hander went six innings without allowing a single run and allowing just four baserunners.

Despite what his advanced numbers say, when Cal Quantrill pitches, the Guardians win baseball games. Cal’s ERA of 3.38 is lower than Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole is. He’s a winner, just ask Peter Appel. Cleveland’s rotation will be tasked with handling a potent Yankees offense, but they are more than capable of shutting them down.

The Yankees rotation is no slouch either. The $324 million man, Gerrit Cole, will make his first postseason start tonight at Yankee Stadium. Cole had quite the interesting season, with his 3.50 ERA being the highest in recent times, but he was able to break Ron Guidry’s single season strikeout record, finishing with 257 K’s.

Nestor Cortes Jr. has surely been the Yankees true ace in 2022. Leading all New York starters in fWAR (3.6), he pitched to the tune of a 2.44 ERA in his 158 innings. He’s been magnificent for this Yankees team. Luis Severino is fresh off the IL but looked incredible in his final regular season start. He tossed seven innings of no-hit ball and was taken out of the game shortly after. Severino has been the playoff ace in the past, but now slots in as the three in this rotation. The Yankees are well equipped to face an offense that ranked just 13th in wRC+ over the final month (101).

Bullpens

Both bullpens in this series are among the top in the entire sport. As a group, the Guardians held a 3.05 ERA, good for fifth-best in MLB. The Yankees we’re just a tick down at a 2.97 ERA, the third-lowest in the league. New York has endured a multitude of ‘pen injuries over the past few weeks, but it seems like Cleveland is ready to go.

The Guardians bullpen is led by Emmanuel Clase, who has a serious case to be the best closer in the entire game. Clase led the group with a staggering 1.36 ERA, dominant throughout the entire season. Other arms like James Karinchak, Nick Sandlin, Sam Hentges, and Trevor Stephan all sport under 2 ERA’s. This is a dominant group that truly showed what they’re capable of in the last round of the playoffs, tossing ten scoreless innings as a bullpen against Tampa Bay.