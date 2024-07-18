The Best Picks Made at the Top of the 2024 MLB Draft

Cleveland Guardians Select: Travis Bazzana (Round 1, Pick 1)

Cleveland would’ve had to try hard to mess up this first-overall pick. The very top of this draft featured some insanely talented players for the Guardians’ front office to pick from.

The talk of the town heading into the draft was that J.J. Wetherholt would be selected with the first overall pick. The buzz surrounding Wetherholt had serious heat, as he fit the profile for what the Guardians love in a prospect and he would allow them to save a little bit of money by signing for under the slot value of the 1.1 pick.

Instead, the Guardians went with the Australian 2B and former Oregon State Beaver, Travis Bazzana. Bazzana was a nightmare to deal with if you were a pitcher. There was truly no way to get him out in 2024. He posted a slash line of .407/.568/.911, good for a 216 wRC+ in 60 games in his Junior season at Oregon State.

He was dominant across all pitch types and covered the zone as well as any hitter in D1 baseball. The blend of contact ability and power is unreal, as Bazzana had a Zone-Contact% of 88.6% while ranking in the top 1% of average exit velocity. He walked over twice as much as he struck out, too. He rarely expanded the zone, showing off his mature plate discipline and advanced eye for breaking pitches.

Travis also was extremely effective against velocity, boasting a 2.088 OPS vs. 93 MPH+ and a 1.400 OPS against 95+. A player like this was simply too hard to pass on for Cleveland, even if it meant spending more of their bonus pool.

Unfortunately, for the rest of the league, Cleveland didn’t stop there.