Cardinals Trade Jack Flaherty to the Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles finally have their new starting pitcher. With minutes to go before the deadline, the Orioles struck a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals for right-hander Jack Flaherty, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

In exchange, the Cardinals received infield prospect César Prieto and pitching prospect Drew Rom.

It was no secret that the Orioles were looking for a starter at the deadline, and they were linked to almost every arm on the market, from Justin Verlander to Dylan Cease to Eduardo Rodriguez. Flaherty isn’t quite as exciting a name, but he is still an upgrade for a Baltimore rotation that has needed another starter for quite some time.

According to FanGraphs, the Orioles rank fifth in the AL in overall pitching WAR but only tenth in starting pitching WAR. In other words, their bullpen has been doing the heavy lifting.