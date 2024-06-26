Emmanuel Clase Is Leading the Best Bullpen in Baseball

While he wasn’t awful last year, Clase did have a tough time securing wins in Cleveland. He put up a still-respectable 3.22 ERA but posted a 3-9 record while blowing a league-high 12 saves. So, his bounce back so far in 2024 has played a major role in the Guardians’ return to the top of the division.

However, Clase hasn’t been the only reliever worth watching in Cleveland this season. The Guardians’ bullpen is leading baseball in ERA (2.34), K-BB% (19.1%), opponent’s average against (.191), WHIP (1.01), FIP (2.94), and HR/9 (0.55).

Quite simply, we’re looking at one of the best relief corps in recent memory.

Clase is undoubtedly the headliner of the group, but the amount of options that manager Stephen Vogt can go to on a nightly basis has helped Cleveland cover for a starting pitching staff that has been decimated by injuries and ranks bottom five in MLB in innings pitched.

The Guardians have eight relievers who have thrown over 15.0 innings. Only two have an ERA north of 3.00, and none reach the 4.00 mark.

So, with all that said, let’s take a look at a few pitchers in the Cleveland bullpen who have burst onto the scene with the Guardians looking like they will be playing October baseball once again.