Cleveland Guardians Proved Their Strength Knocking Off Gritty Tigers

And that’s exactly what they managed to do after some unthinkable middle inning magic when the presumptive AL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, loaded the bases and then plunked José Ramírez to bring in a run, and then served up a grand slam to Lane Thomas to put this game out of reach.

Cleveland has now set themselves up for a series with New York Yankees in the ALCS, marking a rematch of the 2022 ALDS.

After a Mid-Series Blip, the Guardians Bats Came Alive When it Mattered Most

Cleveland showed how lethal an offense they can have after they jumped all over Tyler Holton and Reese Olson in a five-run first inning outburst in Game 1, led by a three-run home run from Thomas.

But even though they may have built up an insurmountable lead in the opening game, the Guardians’ bats went virtually silent after that. In the 26-inning span from the second inning of Game 1 to the first inning of Game 4, they only managed to scratch two runs across, both coming in the sixth inning of the series’ opening game.

Once Cleveland’s franchise cornerstone in Ramírez was able to able collect his first hit of the series via a Game 4 fifth inning solo homer, followed by some late-game heroics with a two-run home run in the seventh inning, followed by a ninth-inning sac-bunt RBI, all from David Fry, the Guardians seemed to put a stamp on the fact that their offense was back.

And a seven-run outburst in Game 4, led most notably by the aforementioned grand slam from Lane Thomas, gives Cleveland’s bats plenty of momentum heading into the Bronx to go toe-to-toe with that well-known, high-flying Yankee offense.