Astros Get Under the Tax, Trade Ryan Pressly to the Cubs

Pressly waived his full no-trade clause to be a Cub, and he’ll join the likes of Porter Hodge, Tyson Miller and Eli Morgan in the back end of the bullpen.

With the Cubs still interested in some of the remaining free agents relievers on the market, what was somewhat of a weakness last year in the reliever core is starting to look like a strength.

The Cubs bullpen finished 12th in ERA and 17th in FIP last year, according to Fangraphs, but the additions of Morgan, Pressly and another potential top end arm would take less pressure off the rotation and provide more options for second-year Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

The Cubs completed their second trade with the Astros this offseason, acquiring outfielder Kyle Tucker at the Winter Meetings and now acquiring Pressly.

In the trade, the Astros free themselves of some of Pressly’s $14 million salary they’ve been trying to shed all winter. Just $3 million over the luxury tax before the trade, the Astros are now presumably under, which gives them room to acquire a more decently talented lefty-hitting outfielder like GM Dana Brown is rumored to want.

The trading of Pressly could be a prerequisite for another acquisition for Houston. ESPN’s Bob Nightengale says the door hasn’t closed on an Alex Bregman reunion, and while they’re a little too late to the Jurickson Profar sweepstakes, the team’s previous interest in Alex Verdugo could come to fruition.