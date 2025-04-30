The Astros’ Pitching Will Be Key to Winning the AL West

Folks, we are about to wrap up the month of April and the first month (or so) of games in the 2025 MLB season was fantastic. This is especially true for fans of the Houston Astros, who entered the year thinking their team’s incredible dynastic run was coming to an end.

To open things up, the Astros are 16-13, just one game behind the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the American League West. Sure, it’s still early, but there’s an old saying about how teams can’t win a season in its first month, but they can certainly lose it. The Astros, to this point, aren’t in danger of losing it anytime soon.

Entering Wednesday’s action, Houston’s got a +16 run differential, which puts them fifth in the AL. It’s not a number that’ll knock your socks off, but it’s a lot better than what some other teams with playoff aspirations are at (looking at you, Baltimore Orioles, who sits at -50).

Through the season’s first month, it’s been pitching, pitching, and more pitching carrying this Astros team. Let’s take a look at what they’ve got going right for them, and perhaps take a closer look at which parts of the offense can improve. This year’s Mariners team looks legit, so the Astros are going to need to step their game up if there’s going to be any hope by the time the end of the year rolls around.