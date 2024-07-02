Alex Bregman is Back to His Old Self, Helping Lead the Astros

In one of the more fascinating story lines of the MLB season, Alex Bregman has managed to pull himself out of his horrendous start to the season. This would be noteworthy any year, but the fact that he is in a contract season and the Astros also struggled mightily early, makes it even more captivating.

It was just over a month and a half ago that I penned a piece here at Just Baseball that highlighted both Bregman’s and the Astros weak starts. Fast forward to the first of July and the issues are cleared up and they are both rolling.

Obviously Bregman isn’t the only reason that Houston is on a hot streak and heading up the standings. But he is a large part of their success. The veteran third baseman has righted the ship. He has been producing at a clip that is at, or above, his historic numbers.

Alex Bregman’s Recent Hot Streak

In a way I feel like I should take some credit for Bregman turning his season around. Just kidding. But reality is, from the day that my article got published that questioned his start to the season, the guy has been en fuego.