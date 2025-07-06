How Are the Astros Still the Team to Beat in the AL West?

The Houston Astros continue to stay competitive, even as they gradually lose members of their initial winning core.

Many thought that Houston’s run of dominance may be coming to a close after last season. They won the American League West at 88 wins but were swept in two games in the Wild Card round by Detroit.

This past offseason, the organization decided to part ways with star outfielder Kyle Tucker and long-time closer Ryan Pressly via trade, as well as letting their third baseman Alex Bregman depart in free agency. While the Astros still had a good roster on paper, it was possible that this would be more of a re-tooling year before they try to compete again in 2026.

It seemed like the door may be opening for Texas or Seattle to wear the division crown this season. The Rangers won the World Series just a couple of years ago, and the Mariners have a great pitching staff. However, the Astros had other plans.