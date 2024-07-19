Will Any of the Star First Basemen Hit the Trade Market?

With the unofficial second half of the season upon us and the trade deadline less than two weeks away, the hot stove will soon be burning up.

And with an NL Wild Card race as congested as ever; multiple teams still within the realm of contention in the AL Wild Card race; and division races within five games in the AL East, AL West and NL Central, there will be no shortage of teams looking to elevate their rosters in preparation for deep postseason runs.

One area where several teams could look to improve? First base. Only eight primary first basemen have 1.5 or more WAR this season, according to Fangraphs. Numerous contenders could use an upgrade at first. Several more could just use the offensive boost that some of the top available first basemen would provide to a contending lineup.

With so many teams on the fringe of contention, there are bound to be some that opt not to buy at the deadline. Instead, they can use this opportunity to sell and gain some pieces for the future in return for stars on expiring contracts.