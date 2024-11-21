Five Things the Dodgers Need To Do To Stay On Top

But depth is only of real value if it’s utilized properly, meaning Los Angeles certainly has to create some sort of strategy this winter to maximize the value of their starting depth.

3. Invest in a Closer

I want to preface that the bullpen isn’t an issue for the Dodgers. But when we’re dealing with a team that dominated its way to a World Series title, there aren’t a whole lot of issues present in the first place. It becomes a matter of what moves can be made to be that much more dominant, and adding a closer is one of the first things that come to mind.

The Dodgers bullpen as a whole was amongst the best in MLB in the 2024 regular season, tying for fourth in both ERA and AVG against and tying for fifth in WHIP.

But they did all that without an undisputed closer, as the ninth inning was handled by committee this past season through plenty of capable arms, none of whom exceeded 18 saves.

Name G IP SV ERA WHIP AVG E. Phillips 61 54.2 18 3.62 1.19 .229 D. Hudson 65 63.0 10 3.00 1.03 .197 M. Kopech* 24 24.0 6 1.13 0.79 .115 A. Vesia 67 66.1 5 1.76 0.99 .144 A. Banda 46 47.2 2 3.02 1.24 .228 B. Treinen 50 46.2 1 1.93 0.94 .193 Los Angeles Dodgers top relievers in 2024, as per FanGraphs. (*Kopech’s stats only reflect time with Dodgers after midseason trade.)

This winter, the Dodgers are already faced with having to account for potentially two losses to their bullpen. One is guaranteed, as Daniel Hudson announced his retirement not long after the World Series concluded. And Blake Treinen is currently an unrestricted free agent, so there is certainly a possibility he walks this offseason.

The closing-by-committee approach worked in 2024, and the Dodgers definitely have the talent in the back end of the bullpen to account for the later innings with the likes of Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, and Kopech to lead the charge. Still, if the Dodgers want to continue to be the league’s gold standard and improve even further upon their 2024 form, then adding an out-and-out top closing option is the way to do that.