Ranking the Top 10 Free Agent Outfielders in the 2024-25 Class

The 2024-25 MLB offseason is fully underway, and that means it’s time to shift our attention to free agency.

Breaking down the free agent class is always a good time. Analyzing the top names hitting the market and projecting where certain players may end up generates some exciting discourse.

In this piece, we will be breaking down the top outfielders in this free agent class. This group may not be littered with star power, but there are plenty of players available who can be valuable additions to any team’s lineup.

Here are the top 10 free agent outfielders heading into the 2024-25 offseason.