Dave Roberts Just Proved He’s MLB’s Top Manager

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts won’t win the National League Manager of the Year award in 2024. That will likely go to Mike Shildt of the San Diego Padres or Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers, either of which will be a solid choice to win the honor.

However, while Shildt or Murphy will get the accolades for what they did with their teams during the regular season, Roberts is the one who is holding the World Series trophy for the second time in five seasons.

Trust me, I understand it’s easy for MLB fans to roll their eyes at the thought of Roberts being considered as the top manager in all of baseball.

After all, the Dodgers opened the season with the third-highest payroll among MLB’s 30 teams (trailing only the New York Mets and Yankees) and would have had an even higher payroll for the season had Shohei Ohtani not deferred $68 million of his $70 million salary this season to 2034 and beyond.