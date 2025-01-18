Why the Dodgers and Roki Sasaki Were Always the Perfect Fit

The news has been broken by countless outlets. Baseball social media is in a frenzy. If you’re here to learn that Roki Sasaki has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, welcome.

If you already know and want to dig deeper into what this signing means for the Dodgers, their rotation, and their plans for 2025, you’re in the right place.

The 6-foot-3 right-handed flamethrower (topping out at 102.5 mph) is a 23-year-old Japanese phenom, regarded by some as the most talented pitcher ever to come out of Japan.

With just 394 ⅔ professional innings under his belt, Sasaki is far younger and more inexperienced than predecessors like Yu Darvish, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.