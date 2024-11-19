Who is Roki Sasaki and What Will His Challenges Be in MLB?

Similar to when all NPB teams had that suspense leading into his draft lottery, Sasaki’s decision to come over now adds that same layer of intrigue towards his free agency, as technically any team can win the lottery of signing him from a financial perspective.

Unlike Yoshinobu Yamamoto a year ago, Sasaki is technically a minor league free agent (even though his first pitch of 2025 will surely come on a major league mound). Yamamoto was posted at 25 years old, which made him an MLB free agent, open to bidding to all teams for however much they were willing to pay.

This led to a bidding war that resulted in Yamamoto signing the richest contract in MLB history for a pitcher, a $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a minor league free agent, teams are limited to spending only their international bonus pool to land his services.

This means that any team can sign Sasaki if they make a good enough pitch that they are the team to be trusted for the first six years of his MLB career. While we know this kid is a sensation, what are teams really getting when it comes to his pitch mix and how will it translate to MLB competition?

Although Sasaki is sure to be the top pitching prospect in baseball upon signing, there are still things the young phenom has to work through if he is going to ascend to the top of Major League Baseball. Here’s what we can learn from each pitch in his arsenal, as we project what Sasaki will be for his new club in 2025.

Roki Sasaki Scouting Report: What Pitches Does He Throw?

Roki Sasaki is most known for his devasting mix of a high-speed fastball, which he pairs with a nasty splitter. This one-two punch of plus pitches has the chance to be as good as any in Major League Baseball. The key to unlocking Sasaki’s pitch repertoire to the highest level in MLB could be the continued development of a breaking ball, as a third pitch to keep hitters off-balance.