Ranking the Top 10 Relievers in the 2024-25 Free Agent Class

Had Leclerc hit free agency a year earlier, he would have been much higher on this list. Still, teams will be drawn to him given his sub-3.00 ERAs in 2022 and 2023. His underlying numbers suggest he was the victim of some bad luck this past season; his ERA should have been in the mid-threes instead of the mid-fours.

Given his track record, it is possible Leclerc could land a two-year deal with an AAV between $4.5M and $5M.

Estévez is coming off the best year of his career, posting a sub-1.00 WHIP and an ERA of 2.45, the first sub-3.00 ERA of his eight-year career.

With a sub-9.0 K/9 and a FIP nearly a full run higher than his ERA, Estévez may be due for some regression to the mean in the seasons to come. However, his performance in 2024 likely earned him a two- or three-year contract with an AAV that will be in the low eight figures.

In his relatively limited work this season, Coulombe was lights-out for Baltimore, making it three stellar seasons in a row for the lefty.

His 2.12 ERA and 9.7 K/9 were both solid marks, and three consecutive years of a sub-3.00 ERA should give anyone confidence in Coulombe when he is on the mound. His age and injury history, though, will likely have him signing a one-year deal, with an AAV that is unlikely to break the $5M mark.