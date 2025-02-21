Does James Outman Still Fit into the Dodgers’ Plans?

Going into his rookie season as Los Angeles’ starting center fielder, it didn’t take long for Outman to prove himself worthy of the role. He gave the Dodgers their first home run of the season on Opening Day, before posting two multi-homer games in three days and being selected as the National League Rookie of the Month in April. He won his second Rookie of the Month Award in August, becoming only the second player in Dodgers history — after Cody Bellinger in 2017 — to win two.

Outman finished 2023 with a promising .248/.353/.437 line in 567 plate appearances, including 23 home runs, 70 RBI, and 16 stolen bases to become the first rookie in franchise history to post 20+ homers and steal 15+ bases in the same season. His 12% walk rate ranked him in the 86th percentile of all qualified MLB hitters that year, and though limiting strikeouts was a struggle at times, Baseball Savant still ranked his Batting Run Value (BRV) in the 73rd percentile.

It wasn’t just Outman’s offense that was exciting, either. The center fielder posted 9 Outs Above Average and a Fielding Run Value of 8 to rank in the top 6% and 10% of MLB, respectively, while his 28.9 ft/sec sprint speed put him in the top 11%.

For his 2023 campaign, Outman finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting to mark the highest finish by a Dodgers rookie for the award since Walker Buehler’s third-place finish in 2018, making him the obvious choice to return to the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster as their starting center fielder in 2024.

Unfortunately, things went south from there — and quickly.

Outman started the 2024 season by recording a woeful .147 batting average with just 3 home runs through his first 36 games, resulting in the Dodgers optioning him to Triple-A on May 17. He was briefly recalled in July, but continued to struggle before being sent back down again, and spent the rest of the year being shuttled between the majors and minors.