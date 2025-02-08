Five Dodgers Most Buried on Their Loaded Depth Chart

SP Dustin May

A top-three team prospect before making his debut in 2019, May was supposed to be a future leader of the Dodgers starting rotation. He was good pitching mostly out of relief in that debut year and then was even better the following year largely as a starter, taking fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Then, May didn’t just get bitten by an injury bug so much as get assaulted by a swarm of them. He has only pitched 101 innings over the past three seasons combined, missing time for everything from Tommy John surgery in 2021 to a torn esophagus just last year.

When he has been able to toe the rubber, May has been a top pitcher for the Dodgers. The righty has a career 3.10 ERA and 1.049 WHIP in 191.2 career innings while sporting one of the filthiest two-seamers in the game.

But with newcomers Snell and Sasaki joining Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Tony Gonsolin in the rotation, May might not be able to return to starting right away in 2025. He’ll likely have to start the year in the bullpen, which is at least better than the injured list.

INF Miguel Rojas

When the 2024 season began, Rojas did a little bit of everything for the Dodgers, playing every spot in the infield at one point. When Betts got injured in mid-June, he moved from utility man to primary starting shortstop.

In addition to filling multiple defensive roles for L.A. in 2024, the 11-year MLB veteran also had his best season at the plate since 2020. In 103 games, Rojas slashed .283/.337/.410 with 21 doubles, six homers, and 36 RBIs.