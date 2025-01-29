Five Players Who Could Make Their First All-Star Game in 2025

Today, as we have done the past two years, we are going to look at five players who could stamp their name among baseball’s elite and earn a trip to the All-Star Game for the first time come July. However, we’ll be limiting the list to players in at least their third MLB season, as second-year stars like Jackson Chourio and Wyatt Langford already seem destined for stardom in 2025.

So, with that all set up, let’s dive in.

Five Potential First-Time All-Stars

Lawrence Butler, Athletics

2024 Stats: 451 PA, .262/.317/.490, .345 wOBA, 22 HR, 57 RBI, 130 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR

2025 Steamer Projections: 672 PA, .256/.317/.455, .333 wOBA, 29 HR, 78 RBI, 122 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

A breakout star in 2024, Lawrence Butler is poised to take on the mantle of franchise centerpiece with the Athletics entering his third season in the big leagues.

Just 24 years old, the six-foot-four, sweet-swinging outfielder put his name on the map through his final 61 games last season, ranking as the 15th most-valuable position player in the second half. Butler slashed .300/.345/.553 — good for a 155 wRC+ — while smacking 13 homers and stealing 12 bases after the All-Star break.

However, it wasn’t necessarily a slam dunk, breakthrough season from Opening Day to Game 162. Butler was optioned to Triple-A on May 13, sporting a 29.8% strikeout rate, 67 wRC+, and .094 ISO. He looked more like the player who struggled to make any kind of quality contact through a 42-game debut in 2023.