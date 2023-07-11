What’s an All-Star Game Without All the Stars?

Look, I get that the fan vote is essentially a popularity contest, and I’m fine with that. Really, I am! Major League Baseball overlooks the fans so often that I’m never going to complain when the fans have an opportunity to voice their opinion about what they want to see on the field.

I also understand that the players (or at least most of them) aren’t poring over FanGraphs leaderboards and Baseball Savant searches when they cast their ballots. The player vote is more of a reflection of a guy’s reputation around the league than his statistical performance. And I’m fine with that too! I think it’s nice the players get a say, and I know that player-voted honors mean more to many of these guys than anything voted on by fans or writers.

You know what else? I also like the rule that grants an All-Star representative to every team. Sure, it’s a little silly to give a player an honor they don’t deserve, but it’s not really about the players or their teams – it’s about the fans. As a kid, it meant a lot to me that I could always count on seeing a player from my favorite team in the All-Star Game. I didn’t know who technically “deserved” the honor; I just wanted to cheer for someone in a Phillies cap.

In 2017 the Phillies were 29-58 at the break and their lone All-Star was Pat Neshek. pic.twitter.com/2uFWcTADNT — John Foley (@2008Philz) July 9, 2023

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Leo, don’t you understand that the fan vote, the player ballot, and the “one All-Star for every team” rule are precisely what cause the All-Star snubs you’re so upset about?”

Yes! I do understand. I promise I do. The current All-Star selection process inevitably leads to snubs. But there are ways to fix that without removing the rules that actually work.

After all, the league makes the rules in the first place, so there’s no reason they can’t change them when they need to. Need proof? Look no further than last year’s game, when Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were selected as honorary bonus All-Stars.