Five Players Who Could Make Their All-Star Debut in 2024

MLB’s midsummer showcase has increasingly become a spot for all of the league’s young talent to gather and put their skills on display.

The 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle featured 33 first-time participants and 19 players age 26 or younger. With the game shifting to Globe Life Field in 2024, we’re sure to be in for a new group of young, exciting stars making their first All-Star appearances.

Of course, there are so many options to represent their respective leagues when July rolls around, but let’s take a look at five players who could earn their way to Texas as first-time All-Stars in 2024.

As we did last year, we’ll be keeping players in their second seasons off the table. So while we could almost certainly see the likes of Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz make their respective All-Star teams, they won’t be included in this group.