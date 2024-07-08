Eight of the Biggest MLB All-Star Game Snubs

The full National League and American League All-Star Game rosters were announced Sunday, which naturally leads to a game of Monday Morning Bench Coach.

When you factor in that fans get to pick the starting position players and that each team is guaranteed one representative, rosters are never going to be perfect. Frankly, the concept of picking All-Stars in the middle of the season is flawed.

But one thing baseball fans will never admit is they love to complain. That makes the Monday after All-Star Game rosters are announced one of the most fun days on the calendar.

Never mind that some players picked to be All-Stars may not ultimately play in the game, either because they are injured (Mookie Betts) or are in line to start the Sunday before the midsummer classic (Zack Wheeler), opening up the door for replacements. Bitching is much more fun than nuance.