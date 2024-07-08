Eight of the Biggest MLB All-Star Game Snubs
Here are eight players who weren't picked to be All-Stars that feel like pretty glaring snubs.
The full National League and American League All-Star Game rosters were announced Sunday, which naturally leads to a game of Monday Morning Bench Coach.
When you factor in that fans get to pick the starting position players and that each team is guaranteed one representative, rosters are never going to be perfect. Frankly, the concept of picking All-Stars in the middle of the season is flawed.
But one thing baseball fans will never admit is they love to complain. That makes the Monday after All-Star Game rosters are announced one of the most fun days on the calendar.
Never mind that some players picked to be All-Stars may not ultimately play in the game, either because they are injured (Mookie Betts) or are in line to start the Sunday before the midsummer classic (Zack Wheeler), opening up the door for replacements. Bitching is much more fun than nuance.
Ronel Blanco: RHP, Houston Astros
Blanco threw a no-hitter in his first start of the season and has been the best pitcher in a Houston rotation that’s otherwise been overrun with injuries.
Sure, his 4.35 FIP suggests some regression could be coming. But the results for Blanco this season have been tremendous, as he’s 8-3 with a 2.53 ERA.
Francisco Lindor: SS, New York Mets
Yes, Lindor had an ice-cold start to the season, as he was hitting just .197 at the end of April.
However, Lindor, like the Mets, has rebounded. He’s homered 15 times, driven in 45 runs and has eight outs above average at shortstop. Lindor — who has previously played in four All-Star games — has a 3.5 WAR, which FanGraphs says is the fifth-best among NL position players.
Cristopher Sánchez: LHP, Philadelphia Phillies
If Sánchez was on pretty much any other team, he almost certainly would have been an All-Star. He was the NL Pitcher of the Month for June. Among senior circuit starting pitchers, he’s second in FIP (2.58) and fourth in fWAR (2.9).
Unfortunately for Sánchez, a club-record seven other players on his team were selected, including four pitchers — Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman. Perhaps he’ll get the chance to replace Wheeler on the roster.
Willy Adames: SS, Milwaukee Brewers
Adames has never hit for a particularly high batting average, but he does just about everything else well. This year, he’s homered 13 times, driven in 58 runs and walked 45 times. He also has eight outs above average.
The Brewers’ shortstop may not be an All-Star, but Adames figures to make out very well after this season when he reaches free agency.
Jordan Westburg: 3B, Baltimore Orioles
To recap, the Orioles appear to have struck on another young star. Westburg — a first-round pick in 2020 — has an .835 OPS in his second MLB season. He’s also posted two defensive runs saved and five outs above average at third base.
Corbin Burnes, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman are all going to the Midsummer Classic, but the O’s should have a fourth representative.
Hunter Gaddis: Reliever, Cleveland Guardians
For the third consecutive year, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is deservedly headed to the All-Star Game. But Cleveland has been able to overcome an underwhelming starting rotation in large part because they have perhaps the best bullpen in baseball.
Gaddis is also a major part of that. Among AL relievers, Gaddis is fifth in FIP (2.04), third in ERA (1.28), second in WAR (1.4) and tied for first in appearances (44). It’s hard to make an argument that he shouldn’t be an All-Star.
Christian Walker: 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks
For as disappointing as the Diamondbacks have been as they try to defend their NL title from a year ago, Walker continues to be tremendous. He’s third in the NL with 22 home runs, and fourth with 64 RBIs.
The two-time Gold Glove Award winner — who can become a free agent after this season — also continues to set the standard at first base defensively, as Walker has posted six defensive runs saved and eight outs above average this year.
Trevor Megill: Reliever, Milwaukee Brewers
Like in Cleveland, the Brewers are in first place in their division thanks to having one of the best bullpens in baseball. In Megill’s case, he’s having a career year in the absence of arguably the best reliever in baseball, Devin Williams.
As Milwaukee’s closer this year, Megill has 18 saves in 19 attempts, a 0.99 WHIP and a 1.53 ERA.